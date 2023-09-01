Morgan Wallen porta-potty brawl explained: Girl in viral fight reveals what happened

The internet is going wild over a viral fight at a Morgan Wallen concert in Pittsburgh where two women brawled in porta potties of all things.

On August 31, viral footage spread of two women getting into a violent confrontation at a concert in one of the most insane fights we’ve ever seen.

The video began with the two women exchanging words and soon got physical with one another by pushing and shoving each other around porta potties. Eventually, the fight moved inside of one where two other women joined the battle including one blonde who decided to end it.

Eventually, the blonde began fighting off one foe before turning her attention back to the other by slamming her into the porta-potty and delivering a stiff kick right to the face. Luckily, the group was separated soon thereafter. So, what happened?

Girl in viral porta potty brawl at Morgan Wallen concert identified

The internet was quick to find the woman on Instagram under the account name Dalanie DiSabato and she’s already embracing her “romper stomper” nickname.

In an Instagram story, DiSabato claimed the fight is a “long story” but explained what happened to Barstool Sports, revealing that she had apparently cut in front of her soon-to-be dance partner.

“This girl was pissed. She was mad. I hear this going on. So, I walked out and saw two girls ganging up on my mom so I did what any daughter would have done. I beat the f**k out of them,” she said.

According to the fighter, she didn’t know either of the two girls she fought with, but the group went their separate ways following the beatdown.

DiSabato says she doesn’t know what to do with her newfound viral fame, but she’s hardly the first girl to blow up on social media after a wild rumble.

Last year, a Waffle House employee exploded in popularity after she duked it out with customers and deflected a chair thrown right at her head.

Needless to say, a porta-potty is one of the worst places to fight and it’s going to take something truly special to top this crapshoot of a brawl.