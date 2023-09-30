TikToker called out by SZA in DMs for “ruining” her confidence

The TikToker Mya Farley posted a video of SZA arguing with her in her direct messages, which has since gone viral.

When it comes to celebrity interactions, fans never know what to expect when they finally speak to their idols, which in this case didn’t go so well.

The TikToker Mya Farley shared a video of SZA arguing with her in her direct messages after the Grammy award-winning artist responded to her Instagram story.

She explains in the TikTok video, that it sparked from her having posted an internet meme that involved her displaying a sign that said “SZA Whack,” during the star’s concert.

However, SZA didn’t see the funny side, and their interactions have since gone viral.

Fan reveals SZA DM’d her over “hurtful” meme post

She began by saying: “How I live knowing that one of the biggest music artists of the decade personally hate DMed me for an hour straight,” she said.

From the fan’s side, the “SZA Wack” meme had circulated for years and that it was “just a joke,” however SZA didn’t agree.

She showed a series of screenshots over the three-minute clip, that displayed heated direct messages exchanged between the two.

“I don’t think you realize how f***ed that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and how it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live,” SZA responded, as the two began to argue.

“I have feelings and a life and anxiety-like anyone else. It’s really hard to have courage to get up on stage and even wanna do my job. My feelings matter,” SZA stated.

At the time of writing SZA has not yet responded to the claims and Mya Farley has provided no further updates.