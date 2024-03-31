YourFellowArab denies fake kidnapping claims after release from Haiti

YouTuber and streamer YourFellowArab has strongly denied claims that his kidnapping in Haiti was fake.

YourFellowArab was enjoying a trip to Haiti when he was kidnapped for over two weeks by 400 Mazowo gang leader, Lanmò Sanjou. According to the YouTuber, fellow gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier intervened and eventually convinced Sanjou to release him.

However, due to a bizarre video of him sitting alongside his kidnapper while held captive and him being allegedly released without having to pay the $600,000 ransom, many believe it was all fake.

On March 30, during Sneako’s Rumble stream, YourFellowArab explained what happened and denied that the kidnapping was fake.

He revealed he was first taken away in a vehicle and that they asked: “‘Do you have any family you can call so that we can negotiate your ransom?'” The YouTuber claimed that he ended up calling his brother, and that they filmed various videos as proof.

“They took a few videos with me where I am very excited, that’s why you see some people on socials going ‘oh he wasn’t kidnapped, he’s just chilling with the guy in his house.’ Yeah well I am f**king surrounded by ten dudes with guns in the middle of a desert, of course I am going to be friendly.”

When asked about claims that he was using a script in the kidnapping video, he responded: “Bro like, it’s okay it’s part of the internet, they are going to think it’s a script forever. The dudes literally took a video and uploaded it.”

In regards to the ransom he said he was told that “you give them the money first in Haiti, you give them the money first and then they bring you. He gave them the money and they didn’t bring me.”

Instead, YourFellowArab said that once Barbecue heard about it through the news, he intervened.

Later on in the stream, YourFellowArab explained why he was released: “I think Barbecue personally called the guy and said ‘if you don’t release him, we’re going to go to war with you’, and that’s why we got out.”