Viewers shocked after TikToker beats up Dr Disrespect training dummy with steel chair

A woman is going viral on TikTok for randomly asserting her dominance against a training dummy that, for some reason, was dressed up like streaming star Dr Disrespect.

When it comes to on-stream characters, Dr Disrespect is certainly one of the most iconic in terms of both look and attitude. The two-time’s shades, red vest, mullet and mustache make him stand out in a crowd. The look has even been a popular costume idea around Halloween.

TikToker ‘Jada Rounds’ has a series of videos on her channel where she beats up a combat sports training dummy, but users were left stunned when she added some of Doc’s style to it and proceeded to beat the dummy senseless.

In the video, Jada punched, slapped and even farted on the dummy before she brought out the foreign objects: a baseball bat and a steel chair, which she used to pummel the makeshift two-time champ.

Jada captioned the TikTok, “Bob ran his mouth again” – Bob being the name she’s given to her practice partner. She also included the WWE hashtag, likely because of the fact she whipped out a chair as a weapon.

The clip has already been viewed over 4.6M times and has viewers all asking the same question: What did Dr Disrespect do to deserve this?

“Poor Dr Disrespect,” one said.

“What did Dr Disrespect ever do to you?” another asked.

“Can we please see Dr Disrespect’s reaction,” remarked someone else.

So far, Dr Disrespect hasn’t responded to the viral clip, and it remains a complete mystery why Jada decided to turn the dummy into the popular YouTuber.

However, Doc isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to taking pro-wrestling moves. In 2019, he even collaborated with WWE legend The Undertaker where the two had an on-stream feud of sorts that ended with an epic confrontation.