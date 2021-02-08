Logo
YouTuber AJayII’s fans concerned she’s missing amid social media hiatus

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:46

by Connor Bennett
YouTuber AjayII in a witch hat
YouTube: AjayII

Fans of YouTube music review AJayII have been growing concerned as she’s not uploaded a video or posted on social media in a few weeks. 

Reviewing things on YouTube – be it music, a television show, moments in sports, food, or a book – has become quite popular with viewers over the last few years.

In the case of music, there are a few different styles. Some reviewers will get deep into the production of a track or album, while others will dance along and then just give a score at the end of it. 

AJayII has become one of YouTube’s most popular music reviewers, amassing over 700,000 subscribers after a few years of giving her thoughts. However, she’s been on a bit of a hiatus, and fans have been growing concerned. 

YouTuber AJayII laughing about a song
YouTube: AJayII
The YouTuber reviews music in a different fashion to others.

The YouTuber last uploaded a video on December 29, reviewing her favorite songs of 2020, with her last tweet coming almost 10 days earlier on December 20. 

As AJayII hasn’t posted since then, and we’re into February at the time of writing, some fans have been bombarding her socials and YouTube comments with posts, asking that she give them a sign that she’s ok. 

“Where are you girl, please come back,” one posted in all caps. Are you okay, you haven’t posted in a long time?!? I’m genuinely concerned,” added another. “Thinking about u everyday,” read another reply. 

Of course, given her hiatus, rumors have spread, with some fans creating wild speculation about her wellbeing and whereabouts. Though, nothing has been confirmed. 

A post on the BreatheHeavy forum from late January claimed that someone had been in contact with the YouTuber and that she was fine, spending her time playing League of Legends. Again though, this is unconfirmed. 

screenshot of a forum post about YouTuber AJayII
BreatheHeavy forum
The post, from a forum mod, indicated that they’d spoken to the YouTuber.

Obviously, it could be the case that the YouTuber is simply taking a break and detoxing from social media. 

We’ll just have to wait and see, but fans will be hoping that, given the growing concern, she posts an update at some point soon.

Has TikToker Cynthia Parker left the Not A Content House?

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:20

by Georgina Smith
Cynthia Parker poses in her merch
Instagram: cynthiaparkerrrr

Rumors that TikTok star Cynthia Parker has left the Not a Content began to circulate after fans noticed that she had been taken off the house’s Instagram page, with her referencing the rumors on social media.

Not a Content House is a relatively new house to the TikTok scene, formed in August of 2020. In the period of time that the group has been active, they’ve seen several different members come and go, and fans seem to catch on quickly to any changes in the ranks.

Katie Pego joined Not a Content House at the start of November after her original creator collective Top Talent House was shut down, but only a few weeks later rumors began circulating that she had left the house after they unfollowed her on Instagram.

The Not a Content House pose together
Instagram: Not a Content House
Not a Content House’s popularity is on the rise, with millions of followers each.

The influencer claimed the reason she left is that ‘her parents wanted her home,’ but fellow member Sabrina Quesada said Katie was “kicked out,” and that “she starts drama with a lot of the girls in the House.”

Now fans are speculating that Cynthia Parker has followed in Katie’s footsteps, as they’ve noticed some strange activity on the NACH Instagram page.

While each member usually has a highlight named after themselves, Cynthia’s one seems to have disappeared from the page.

The house page also no longer appears to be following her, with Cynthia unfollowing them back.

Cynthia even reposted someone’s story which contained TikTokRoom posts about the situation, including the original poster’s caption ‘Free Cynthia Parker.’

Cynthia Parker posts to her Instagram Story

Over on TikTok, someone asked fellow NACH member Devyn Winkler, “I don’t wanna be the person to ask but… what happened with y’all and Cynthia?” Devyn responded: “wasn’t the girls, it was management.”

DevsVlogs comments on TikTok about Cynthia Parker situation

While this seems to confirm that it wasn’t drama among the girls that prompted Cynthia to either leave of her own accord or be kicked out, there has yet to be any official announcement about her departure or any comment from Cynthia about what actually went down.

Just like many other TikTok content houses, the Not a Content House has been caught up in its fair share of drama, but the details of the truth behind this situation have yet to fully come to light.