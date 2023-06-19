What happened to Gabbie Hanna? Social media star disappeared after worrying videos

Fans are growing increasingly concerned about social media star Gabbie Hanna as she’s been inactive on all of her accounts for months. It comes after she posted hundreds of confusing TikTok videos in one day.

Gabbie Hanna, 32, is an influencer who garnered popularity on the now-defunct video app Vine, and went on to develop a following on both YouTube and TikTok, as well as launch a music career. With millions of followers across multiple platforms, she has been a known influencer for over a decade.

Article continues after ad

In August 2022, Gabbie worried fans after posting over a hundred TikTok videos in one day, in which she discussed a variety of topics, including notably religion and death. She was also criticized for comments many described as racist.

Even though Gabbie made a comment a few days after the incident, addressing the concerns by saying she had gone through a manic episode due to her being bipolar, fans can’t help to continue to worry about her current absence.

Article continues after ad

During her time on social media, Gabbie has been involved in a number of controversies, including a feud with Angelika Oles. But when this happens, she usually stays away from the internet for a few days before coming back online after things calm down.

This time is different. Gabbie hasn’t posted anything on her social media pages since January 2023, and no one seems to have heard from her since. So what happened?

What happened to Gabbie Hanna? Where is she now?

Instagram: gabbiehanna

Gabbie hasn’t been active on any of her social media platforms since January 2022. At the time of writing, there is no official news or update regarding her whereabouts or current state.

Article continues after ad

But on March 15, Gabbie appeared on Prince Ea’s podcast Sauna Sessions where she talked about her views on social media and why she hasn’t been as active.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She revealed that she has deleted the apps from her phone, which could explain the lack of content these past few months.

Gabbie then went on to shock fans by talking about how she’s contemplating completely deleting her platforms.

She said: “I’m trying to work up the strength to actually delete. But I can’t figure out if that’s what I’m supposed to do or not. Specifically TikTok. Because I feel like TikTok is just like the cesspool the worst of the worst.”

Article continues after ad

After talking about what she didn’t like about TikTok, which included users “consuming trash,” Prince Ea went on to ask her about what she’d want the ideal social media platform to look like.

“I don’t think any of us were meant to be on a platform in that way,” she said. “I don’t think any of us was meant to be, like, ‘famous’. I don’t think any of us was meant to have followers. I don’t think any of us was meant to idolize ourselves in that way. Because not only are we idolizing ourselves, but we’re making ourselves false idols.”

Article continues after ad

She went on to say that she’d much rather choose privacy than social media. She also revealed that she’d come to a realization recently in her life, where all the social media fame and attention isn’t really in her favor, as it’s not what she really wants.