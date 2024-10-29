Florida man arrested after knocking fisherman off kayak with jet ski

A jet ski rider has been arrested after using the vessel to knock a fisherman off of his kayak and into the water in a video that’s gone viral across social media.

On Sunday, October 27, TikToker coastalfloats posted a video on his account asking viewers to assist in finding a guy he had an altercation with.

In the video, he was fishing from a kayak when a group of jet ski riders came through his area – scaring all the fish away. Frustrated, the TikToker confronted one of the riders who then purposely made high waves toward his kayak.

The waves caused coastalfloats and several of his high-dollar items to fall in the water, and he got it all on tape.

In a follow-up, the TikToker shared that two guys in another boat helped him recover from the accident by offering a dry towel and a place to relax safely for a few minutes.

Thanks to the first video, which includes a close-up of the jet ski and its rider, viewers used the vessel’s hull number to identify the man riding it as Phillip Bunch. Coastalfloats’ follow-up also reveals that the rider was arrested and charged with a handful of criminal offenses.

According to Nassau County Jail’s inmate lookup, Bunch is no longer in custody. However, court records show he was charged with six felonies.

On October 28, he was charged with battery and criminal mischief over 1,000 dollars. The next day, he was charged with failing to report a boat vessel accident, leaving the scene, reckless operation, and resisting law enforcement.

As the videos went viral across social media, viewers flocked to the comments to show their support for the fisherman.

“Nah man. lawyer up and take everything from that guy,” one user replied.

Another said: “He likely will have to pay you to complete probation or anything.”

“Glad you were able to get the footage you needed for proof and glad you’re ok,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first viral TikTok that has led to someone getting arrested in Florida, either. On October 18, Lieutenant Dan was arrested and his boat was impounded due to allegedly creating a “public health hazard.”