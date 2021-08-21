Shroud slams “ridiculous” Twitch outrage over Hasan buying new house

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek slammed the “ridiculous” outrage on social media about Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker buying an expensive house, claiming it makes no sense but isn’t surprising to see.

The internet blew up on August 20 after a real estate article about Hasan buying a $2.74 million home in West Hollywood went viral.

On the one hand, some people called him out for not practicing what he preaches, given that he’s apparently living a luxurious lifestyle.

But on the other, many defended him, saying there’s nothing wrong with building a successful career and enjoying the perks.

Shroud weighed in on the situation and explained why he agrees with the latter, describing the backlash as “ridiculous.”

“Dude, why is that trending? That is the most ridiculous thing to be trending, ever. It literally makes no sense,” said Shroud.

“I think it’s just because he’s in politics, right? If you’re in politics, any little thing that you do, any purchase you make, any step you take, if you’re a political kind of person, it just comes with the territory, right?”

He compared it being a streamer and getting stream sniped, which he believes is an inevitable part of the process, much like how political commentators will be scrutinized throughout their lives.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s just how it works.”

Hasan isn’t the only streamer to experience something like this.

Nicole ‘Neekolul’ Sanchez, who seemingly has similar political views, also weathered a storm of outrage after giving fans a virtual tour of her $2m apartment.

Shroud doesn’t think something like streamers spending their hard-earned money warrants all this outrage, and many fans and viewers agree.