xQc slams Twitch fans claiming streaming is easy after calling star “lazy”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel slammed Twitch viewers who accused him of being lazy and claimed streaming is easy, explaining that it’s more challenging than they think and urging them to try it.

xQc is one of the most active streamers on Twitch. In 2021 alone, he has streamed for more than 3,600 hours. So, when viewers accused him of being lazy and claimed his job was easy, it didn’t sit well with him.

Not only did he defend himself, but he also challenged viewers to take over his stream and see for themselves how difficult it is. Then, when he finally calmed down, he explained why it’s harder than they think.

After telling viewers that his streams might be starting at midday from now on, some accused him of being lazy. “I’m not lazy,” he said.

“If I was lazy, I wouldn’t stream ten hours a day. I would do other sh*t instead.”

“Do you know how easy it is to stream six hours a day and how easy it is to f**king log in, do three hours of content, and then f**king log out? It’s easy. Of course, anybody can do it!” he added.

The sarcasm was crystal clear.

Then, he raised his voice and asked them to do his stream for him to see how challenging it really is. “You do it! You take the stream key, and you take over. No, you wouldn’t. You’re a dumb sh*t! Shut up. Shut the f**k up.”

Eventually, he calmed down and made his point in a more serious tone.

“I’m just saying, it’s hard to fit it all and change things at the same time,” he explained. “It’s boom, boom, boom, boom. You’ve got to move pieces together.”

xQc isn’t the only one who has opened up about the trials and tribulations of being a streamer.

In August 2021, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed that she was burnt out from streaming and needed a change.

xQc also confessed that he could quit streaming at any point if he wanted to. The good news, though, is that he vowed to keep doing it as long as the passion is there — regardless of how challenging it can be at times.