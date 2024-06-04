xQc breaks into laughter after lawyer gives update on Adept lawsuits

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel couldn’t stop himself from laughing after learning that he wouldn’t have to appear in court to handle his ongoing lawsuits against ex-partner Adept.

On June 4, 2024, xQc began chuckling to himself during a live broadcast while looking down at his phone, reading a statement from his lawyer to around 24,000 viewers.

“My lawyer says, ‘They filed the notice asking the court to appeal the review of the judgment, blah blah blah. You will not have to appear in court.’ Okay, thank you, man.”

“Holy f*ck man, Jesus,” xQc continued, clapping his hands and laughing. “Enjoy the flight to f*ckin’ Austin, brother. It is what it is.”

This news comes just over a week after Adept went live on Twitch and leaked a phone call with xQc, where she berated him for an interaction he had with another female broadcaster.

As a result, xQc served his ex-partner with three separate lawsuits, noting in Adept’s Twitch chat that their phone call had taken place five months prior to her stream and wishing her luck on “the upcoming bills.”

The fallout of xQc and Adept’s relationship has been a dramatic one. The Twitch-famous couple filed for divorce in November 2022 after getting “informally” married in 2020 — a breakup that resulted in a legal battle that lasted through much of 2023.

Their feud caught the attention of Lengyel’s nearly 13 million followers, which included a viral $300K spat over xQc’s McLaren sports car and a protective order being filed against him that was ultimately closed without any convictions.

In March 2024, xQc revealed that he’d “won” every court case against Adept, saying it was “all over.” However, based on their latest spat, it appears that the saga will continue on.

It’s unclear what xQc hopes to gain with his lawsuits. However, it is possible that Adept is facing legal action over recording and disseminating a private phone call in a two-party consent state.

While it’s unknown where the two were during the time of the call, several states require all parties involved to consent to a recording of a conversation — something that can get the recorder charged with a crime or merely slapped with a lawsuit, depending on the situation.