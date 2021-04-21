xQc stunned by suicidal Twitch donation on stream - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel often has high-energy and hectic streams, but he was left stunned and lost for words after receiving a suicidal donation.

xQc is arguably the biggest name on Twitch, even despite Ludwig’s incredible growth during his subathon.

As such, he’s got some hugely dedicated fans that will tune in and watch him for hours every single day, and throughout his streams he gets all kinds of weird and wacky messages. His fans troll and poke fun at him, and he regularly has conversations with them based on some of the messages and donations received.

This one, however, left xQc unsure of how to respond, literally speechless for a short period of time.

While xQc has spoken in the past about how much he hates receiving sad donations, saying that it can be “overwhelming,” he couldn’t just ignore this one.

“I was about to kill myself tonight until I got on your stream, thank you for saving my life” the donation said. “Anyway, I still think I’m going to kill myself unless you talk me out of it. Please talk me out of it.”

The Twitch star was obviously at a loss for words, not responding for about 20-seconds before finally formulating something to say. “You’re going to have to go to a mental health professional,” he said. “It’s literally their job and they dedicate their life to it. Talk to them and they’re going to fix it up. You got this my man. I believe in you, bro.”

xQc isn’t the first big Twitch streamer to receive suicidal donations on stream. Back in 2018, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins urged viewers not to donate to streamers saying that you’re feeling suicidal, while Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar gave a passionate response in 2019 after a viewer shared a similar sentiment.

Needless to say, if you’re having suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, you should always try to talk to someone you trust or a mental health professional.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).