 xQc begs his Twitch fans to stop sending so many "sad" donations - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

xQc begs his Twitch fans to stop sending so many “sad” donations

Published: 20/Jan/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc sad donations twitch
Twitch: xQc

Share

xQc

In a hilarious but sincere rant, xQc begged his fans to stop sending so many “sad” donation messages, particularly when they happen one after the other and even more so when they are fake.

Twitch donations are the best way for fans to pass on a message to their favorite streamers. Not all streamers have text-to-speech for donations turned on, and even they do, they don’t always hear them. However, it’s still more effective than spamming in the chat.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gets bombarded with donation messages every stream. They’re often funny, but they can sometimes be sad and depressing. xQc has finally had enough of that, particularly when it’s excessive and insincere.

The Twitch star has slotted (deliberately or otherwise) into his 'bad guy' role perfectly.
Twitch: xQc
The Twitch star had a lot to say about “sad” donations during a recent stream.

“Let me talk about this once and for all,” he said. “I realize this kind of like a picky topic… but I’ll just tell you straight up, okay? The emotional [donation messages] are fine when they’re true.”

“The problem is when there’s too many of them that are stacked, it feels like… all the energy goes down,” he added.

“Sometimes it’s f**king overwhelming,” he said. “I feel bad for the people that are having tough times, legitimately, and they’re struggling. They’re trying to get under the wave of BigPog, and you just pull everybody down.”

“When there’s a couple, it’s fine,” he added. “But when it’s too stacked, I feel bad for the people that are just trying to escape. They’re getting f**ked on over and over again. It’s selfish as sh*t.”

“Those that bait it are even worse,” he said. “It’s fake, and it’s trolling, and it’s f**king stupid as sh*t. I’m tired of it, dude. That sh*t is garbage. I could have said it in a better way, but there’s no way around it. Holy sh*t, man.”

“I don’t want to shut down people from saying stuff that they’re going through,” he added. “Just be mindful not to stack it all. I don’t want this stream to become a ship of despair.”

xQc has never been one to bite his tongue, and he didn’t hold back here. However, somebody posted the clip on Reddit, and it seems like others sympathize with him.

“I feel bad for the people, but it just completely ruins the mood every time,” wrote one user, which ended up being the top comment. “I love watching XQC, but [text-to-speech] is unbearable,” wrote another.

In the end, though, there’s two sides to every story. It will be interesting to see what donors who leave these messages haveto say. Maybe they’ll understand.

Entertainment

What is the ‘Golden Kappa’ on Twitch and how do you get it?

Published: 20/Jan/2021 6:34

by Brad Norton
Golden Kappa
Twitch

Share

Twitch

The Golden Kappa emote is one of the biggest mysteries on Twitch but various sightings over the years have given us some intel to go off. Here’s everything we know about the elusive emote.

Kappa is a staple of Twitch chat. It’s one of the most widely utilized global emotes on the platform to express any form of sarcasm. Whether streamers are trolling their community or something unlucky happened in a game, the Kappa emote is often being spammed.

What might come as a surprise to viewers, however, is there’s actually a rare variant of this emote. Rather than the standard black and white face we all know and love, there’s a shiny golden version hidden away in the site’s code.

For years it has remained one of the biggest head-scratchers on the streaming platform. How can you use the Golden Kappa emote? Does everyone have access? Is Twitch just trolling everyone in the most ironic way? Here’s what we know.

How to get the Golden Kappa emote on Twitch

In short, there’s no clear means of unlocking the Golden Kappa emote and using it in chat. It can appear at random, in any Twitch channel, seemingly without any incentive behind it.

It’s recommended that you try using the standard Kappa emote as often as possible to increase your chances, however. At least once a day, in a variety of channels, could get you on your way to using the golden variant.

You may even stumble into the golden emote without realizing it. There might not be any notification that points towards your sparkly new emote. It could also be a one time use before it disappears again, so be sure to use it wisely if you get lucky and strike gold.

Outside of general Kappa use on Twitch, there are a ton of popular fan theories surrounding the Golden troll. Perhaps it’s only available when Twitch staff are present in chat. Maybe it appears as a birthday treat on the day you created your account.

No one truly knows, and things could always be changing behind the scenes.

Twitch chat Golden Kappa
Twitch
Golden Kappas have appeared at random in a number of channels over the years.

You’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and always be on the lookout for the golden emote. As far as we know, there’s only been one special occasion in Twitch history where the Golden Kappa was available for everyone.

October 26, 2020, marked history as viewers were able to spam the extremely rare emote for six full hours.

Only time will tell if we’ll ever be treated to another festive day of trolling.