xQc begs his Twitch fans to stop sending so many "sad" donations - Dexerto

In a hilarious but sincere rant, xQc begged his fans to stop sending so many “sad” donation messages, particularly when they happen one after the other and even more so when they are fake.

Twitch donations are the best way for fans to pass on a message to their favorite streamers. Not all streamers have text-to-speech for donations turned on, and even they do, they don’t always hear them. However, it’s still more effective than spamming in the chat.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gets bombarded with donation messages every stream. They’re often funny, but they can sometimes be sad and depressing. xQc has finally had enough of that, particularly when it’s excessive and insincere.

“Let me talk about this once and for all,” he said. “I realize this kind of like a picky topic… but I’ll just tell you straight up, okay? The emotional [donation messages] are fine when they’re true.”

“The problem is when there’s too many of them that are stacked, it feels like… all the energy goes down,” he added.

“Sometimes it’s f**king overwhelming,” he said. “I feel bad for the people that are having tough times, legitimately, and they’re struggling. They’re trying to get under the wave of BigPog, and you just pull everybody down.”

“When there’s a couple, it’s fine,” he added. “But when it’s too stacked, I feel bad for the people that are just trying to escape. They’re getting f**ked on over and over again. It’s selfish as sh*t.”

“Those that bait it are even worse,” he said. “It’s fake, and it’s trolling, and it’s f**king stupid as sh*t. I’m tired of it, dude. That sh*t is garbage. I could have said it in a better way, but there’s no way around it. Holy sh*t, man.”

“I don’t want to shut down people from saying stuff that they’re going through,” he added. “Just be mindful not to stack it all. I don’t want this stream to become a ship of despair.”

xQc has never been one to bite his tongue, and he didn’t hold back here. However, somebody posted the clip on Reddit, and it seems like others sympathize with him.

“I feel bad for the people, but it just completely ruins the mood every time,” wrote one user, which ended up being the top comment. “I love watching XQC, but [text-to-speech] is unbearable,” wrote another.

In the end, though, there’s two sides to every story. It will be interesting to see what donors who leave these messages haveto say. Maybe they’ll understand.