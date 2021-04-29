xQc slams "misogynistic" Twitch viewers attacking Pokimane - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel went viral after slamming “misogynistic” viewers criticizing Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys. The top female streamer thanked the former Overwatch pro for calling out the toxic behavior.

With over 7.7 million followers in 2021, Pokimane is one of the top streamers on Twitch. Despite her massive popularity, however, the 24-year-old has often had to deal with detractors.

Fellow streaming star xQc had enough of it during his April broadcast, and explained to his audience why these viewers have “trash takes” on female streamers’ success on the platform.

Pokimane thanks xQc for shutting down toxicity

Lengyel launched into the epic rant when the topic of female streamers’ viewership numbers was brought up during his April 22 Twitch broadcast. The 25-year-old hit out at “misogynists'” who make up excuses for why they think women don’t deserve their success.

“There’s a lot of successful women out there. And they show a lot of good incentive, and they have good content,” xQc said mocking the detractors.” Legitimate misogynists will say “No, they have bad content!” like when there is a big Pokimane hate. “Nah bro, she’s only growing because of x, y, z.” And they will say “Content is bad, trash.”

He then pointed out how their argument falls apart as streamers like Pokimane have a massive fan base, before slamming them for having a bad take. “All the people that watch and the millions of followers that they have disagree with your stupid a** take!”

The former Overwatch pro’s rant quickly went viral on forums such as r/LivestreamFail where many praised him for his measured take. Pokimane herself reacted to the segment a week later on her YouTube account and broke into laughter before thanking him for his passionate defense.

“Thanks X, you’re a real one. Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine myself on an LSF post with xQc saying something nice about me, and most of the top comments also saying something nice about me. I slept really well last night, let’s just say that,” she said.

Interestingly, Poki explained that xQc’s rant was refreshing as she’s had “numerous” experiences with fellow streamers saying bad things while live just for views. The Morocco-Canadian then revealed that these same people would message her acting like a friend.

The star also stated that she won’t engage with these people as it only serves to to give them content. If nothing else, Lengyel’s rant is an example of the hurdles that female streamers still have to face even in 2021, as detractors will always find a reason to claim they don’t deserve their success.