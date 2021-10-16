xQc shares his theory on how Twitch is combatting YouTube signing their streamers

Popular streamer xQc has pitched a crazy theory on how Twitch is combatting YouTube exclusive streaming deals, with a number of top streamers leaving the platform.

It’s the battle of the streaming platforms once again. Twitch seems to be slowly losing its top creators, like DrLupo and TimTheTatman, as YouTube continues to sign streamers to exclusivity deals.

As more of Twitch’s top creators leave, we’ve also seen more indefinitely banned streamers finally get unbanned. However, xQc believes the timing is no coincidence.

According to the popular streamer, the unbans could be to combat YouTube’s extravagant pay-checks to switch platforms.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen an influx of indefinitely banned streamers unbanned from Twitch. Among those unbanned is Velvet_7, and after xQc caught wind of the news, he gave his two cents on how this is Twitch’s attempt to combat streamers leaving.

“There’s been something going on. I feel like YouTube is making a push, and apparently, Twitch is being stubborn. YouTube is buying out more streamers to go to their platform, and it seems like Twitch is firing back by unbanning previously banned streamers,” said the streaming star.

xQc continued: “Listen, don’t get mad at me, it’s just an idea that I had. What I noticed is that a lot of people who were banned before are getting unbanned. And nobody got unbanned for a while now, right? In the last month, there’s been a crazy amount, like six? seven?”

We have seen more streamers get unbanned in recent times, but the ex-Overwatch pro didn’t offer anything to back up his hunch.

It’s true that Twitch will be looking for ways to fight YouTube’s growing influence in the streaming world, but unbanning their stars doesn’t seem a likely solution.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest as both platforms look to attract new viewers.