xQc responds to possibility of streaming on Kick after Kai Cenat asks him

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has said that he doesn’t have any plans right now to swap Twitch for Kick like some other big streamers, but he won’t completely shut the door on the idea.

For years, Twitch has stood alone at the top of the mountain when it comes to being the go-to platform for the world’s biggest streamers, and has seen off a number of challengers to the throne.

Mixer and Facebook Gaming have contended for the throne by signing big streamers away from Twitch, but they’ve fallen away. YouTube Gaming has made steady progress over the last few years, but even that lacks the functionality that makes Twitch what it is for streamers.

The newest challenger has arrived in the form of Kick, a Trainwrecks-backed venture that was spawned following Twitch’s ban on gambling. It’s had a solid start to life with a few big streamers making it their second home.

xQc leaves the door open on him potentially going to Kick

A few streamers, including Adin Ross, have suggested that it could be their permanent home as eye up a potential break away from Twitch. And while xQc isn’t planning to make a switch any time soon, he won’t completely shut the door on the idea.

“No. I mean, not now anyway. What?,” xQc said when Kai Cenat answered him about the idea during their joint IRL stream. Though, when Kai asked him again, he was a little coyer.

“I mean, I don’t like giving yes and no’s about these topics because you don’t know how the world is going to be,” he added.

“People need to realize that it’s not weird to not say no or yes, because the world changes. If you say no to something and the world completely breaks apart, it’s like ‘I said no, I can’t go anymore or you’re a hypocrite’. People need to realize things and people change, so your opinion might change.”

The former Overwatch star added that some people “narrow” themselves so much that they can’t change tack and back themselves into one decision.

As he’s still arguably Twitch’s biggest streamer, any other platform would have to throw serious money at xQc to make it worth his while. And who knows if anyone would want to follow what Mixer tried.