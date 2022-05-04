xQc jokingly claims responsibility for Corpse Husband’s rise to fame: “I made him”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has laid claim to responsibility for the stratospheric rise to fame from the enigmatic streamer ‘Corpse Husband’ on stream, saying playing Among Us with the star during his breakout year in 2020 was key.

To call Corpse Husband’s rise through internet fandom electric might be an understatement. The content creator and musician has amassed a following of millions since breaking out in 2020 — even if it came with immense pressure.

However, as they say, it takes a village to raise a child — and Twitch king xQc jokingly believes that’s what led to Corpse’s rise. The juicer baited his chat with the joking claim of being instrumental in the come up of the fellow streamer.

Advertisement

Taking a break from his usual high energy antics, xQc spent a solid section of his stream watching a Patrick CC video essay titled ‘The Curious Case of Corpse“, a look into his growth back in 2020.

As the video progresses and begins to look into the stats surrounding the sudden rise in searches surrounding Corpse, xQc proudly places himself firmly into Corpse lore.

“He played in my [Among Us] lobby, where I literally made him,” he claimed.

“You can skip the rest of the video if you want but I’m telling you right now, that’s the truth. I don’t give a sh*t.”

Advertisement

Felix’s chat erupted into a choir of agreement, with the streamer cheekily doubling down on his statement: “Yup, I made him, it is what it is.”

The video continues by naming Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg as the key to Corpse’s success, pointing to a series of Among Us videos being instrumental in building a fanbase for the deep voice, and the person behind it.

Read More: Corpse Husband unveils new animated music video featuring Valkyrae

But, the juicer and his chat were quick to say Lengyel is the “better Felix” when it comes to helping Corpse boom.

There might be a bit more to Corpse’s success, especially given his burgeoning music career, but xQc can at least lay some claim to being there at the very beginning.