Corpse Husband unveils ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U’ animated music video featuring Valkyrae

Corpse Husband’s song ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U’ has finally received a music video, featuring a surprising cameo from YouTube star Valkyrae and other top influencers.

Faceless YouTuber and music artist Corpse Husband unleashed his song ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U’ in September of last year, and fans loved it.

Since being uploaded seven months ago, the official YouTube video for the song has racked up 14 million views, and it’s scored well over 84 million plays on Spotify.

It’s safe to say that this track is a fan favorite… which might explain why Corpse graced listeners with an animated music video for the song in April 2022.

Advertisement

HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! ! [Official Animated Music Video] out now on YouTube #HDBNUamv pic.twitter.com/Hz5qQHvnr5 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 29, 2022

The risqué video shows Corpse Husband, wearing a mask, alongside fellow artist Night Lovell as they walk into a club. There, they witness a shirtless man drinking some sort of potion, which transforms him into a demon that attacks the two stars.

Read More: Twitch announces removal of friend list feature and streamers are torn

The artists spend the latter portion of the video kicking demon booty on the dance floor before the song finally ends.

All influencer cameos in Corpse Husband animated music video

The video’s slick animation and unique art style (created by Liven and Limel Productions) aren’t the only things fans are loving about it; they also noticed quite a few cameos from other major internet stars.

Advertisement

Read More: Valkyrae reveals why Fuslie had to call 911 in the middle of the night

A quick screencap from the beginning of the video shows YouTube streamer Valkyrae, rapper SCARLXRD, YouTuber and musician ‘boyinaband,’ and Twitch streaming star Emma Langevin.

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has appeared in a music video with Corpse; last year, she notably starred in the music video for Corpse and Machine Gun Kelly’s DAYWALKER!, delighting fans the world over.

This marks the latest of Corpse Husband’s slew of upcoming projects, hot on the heels of his breakout voice acting role in Funimation’s Tribe Nine English anime dub.