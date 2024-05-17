Alinity runs in fear as lightning strikes behind her house on stream

Twitch star Alinity was left horrified after a lightning strike hit right behind her house while streaming.

Throughout May, Texas has been hit with various severe storm systems that have left houses damaged and many without power.

Austin, Texas-based Alinity was live-streaming outside on her balcony during one of these storms when a lightning strike hit a nearby cell phone tower — leaving her horrified.

“Omg, it hit the tower,” she said after running inside. “Holy f*cking shit. Did you guys see that? I saw it. It was right next to me.”

Alinity went back outside to show her viewers where the tower that was hit was, but chat began telling her to get back inside the house.

“Don’t go outside wtf,” one user replied.

“That’s why you don’t go outside,” another commented.

Alinity stayed safe and went back inside shortly after the lightning strike, where she continued the Just Chatting stream for nearly two more hours from the comfort of her desk.

The clip has since gone viral, amassing over 113K views across social media in the hours following the stream.

Lightning striking behind Alinity’s house is just the latest wild thing to happen to the Twitch star. On April 23, she was banned from the platform and required to do “copyright school” before her account was reinstated quickly after.

Back in 2023, She also revealed that while moving into her current house — someone ran into her newly purchased $160K Aston Martin that was sitting in the driveway.

“Then I turn, and I look at my Aston Martin as I see that my Aston Martin has just been hit. I start[ed] screaming and crying,” she said. Luckily, the driver that hit her car in the driveway took care of the damage through their insurance.