xQc roasts people holding GameStop stock after massive drop

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:51

by Connor Bennett
xQc side-by-side with a GameStop store
Twitch: xQc/WikiMedia Commons

Twitch Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel took a few shots at those people who have held on to their GameStop stock instead of selling when the price was almost near its peak. 

For days, the GameStop stock craziness has taken over the internet – with many piling on and hoping to make some cash.

Others have held on, trying to make a point about what the power of a group can do to the markets, instead of it just being left in the hands of Wall Street and Hedge Funds. 

The price, in the last few days, has tanked – with many losing money, and others missing out on a massive payday. Though, it also gave xQc a chance to take some shots at them for not bailing when the time came. 

GameStop shopfront amid the WallStreetBets $GME "to the moon" saga.
Facebook: GameStop
The GameStop stock drama has taken over the Internet.

Kicking off his February 4 stream, the Canadian was chatting with his viewers when one asked for his thoughts on the drop off of GameStop stock.

“I don’t want to be an advice andy or in hindsight, even though I know nothing about stocks, I told you exactly what would happen and it happened,” xQc said. “I think it was very foreseeable. People kept saying yeah but it’s going to the moon, yep yeah but it’s squeezing, yeah but Friday, yeah but Monday, yeah but this and that, and they kept having an excuse. Like dude, come on man.”

The Twitch star pulled up the price of the stock too, to show the huge drop-off and further hammer home his point. “Dude, this is no joke man. At the beginning of the stream on the 27th, when it was at $280, I said if I were you, and it’s not advice, I would not hold overnight,” he added. 

Pointing to its price, which was then just over $53, xQc admitted it could go up a little, but still used as a way to mock holders. 

“This could go up a little bit, and here’s why,” he said, before punching the back of his head and taking on a silly, Caveman-like voice. “Buy the dip! Buy the dip! And then, they’re going to buy the dip a little bit and it’s going to crash even more dude. Yep, it is what it is.”

xQc added that he understood that the price had tanked because of what had happened with the stock being unable to be bought on certain platforms – he even tweeted about it when the controversy happened.

Though, he continued to say it is what it is, and that investors should have made out like bandits when the time was right.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer gets roasted by Family Feud contestant and it’s brutal

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:03

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Northernlion plays Family Feud
Twitch: Northernlion / Ubisoft Entertainment

Twitch streamer Northernlion was left almost speechless after he got roasted by his opponent in an online game of Family Feud, with them taking advantage of the question to make a “bald” joke.

Playing games online with other real people instead of AIs is always going to come with its totally unexpected moments, but playing with others online whilst streaming to an audience of thousands is even more impossible to predict.

While for some games, the scope of your interaction with others can be fairly wide and varied – but in a game, as structured as Family Feud, it wouldn’t seem as though there’s quite as much opportunity to roast other players.

Two players playing the Family Feud game
Twitch: Northernlion / Ubisoft Entertainment
The game follows the same structure as the TV show it is inspired by.

However, this was proven wrong in Northernlion’s Twitch stream when he was playing a game of Family Feud with a single other online opponent named AnnaBanana.

It seems Northernlion had just dipped back into the game after a while of not having played it because he, “forgot about that fact that it’s kind of not that great,” so he likely had low expectations for the game ahead.

In a double points round the pair were asked to “name a reason no one would want to be around you first thing in the morning.”

While AnnaBanana managed to buzz in first, Northernlion instantly starting listing off the most obvious answers to the question. “Bad breath, grumpy, don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee.”

As the clock ticked down, his opponent finally revealed her totally unexpected answer: “bald.” As he read the answer, he couldn’t help but smile, saying “you… son of a bitch.” He definitely took it in good humor though, laughing once he’d realized her insult.

Unsurprisingly, the answer wasn’t up on the board, but AnnaBanana definitely took the hit just so she could throw in the insult to keep the game interesting.

As his own response to the same question, Northernlion got his own back by writing, “bad at family feud,” which is about as shady as the game will allow.

AnnaBanana’s roast was unexpected but hilarious for this streamer’s viewers, who kept referencing the “bald” joke in the chat throughout the rest of the game, with the highlight going viral in the aftermath as well.