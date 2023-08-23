Is Twitch down? Streaming site crashes on August 23

Twitch streams across the platform have been inaccessible for many users simultaneously on August 23, with the site showing nothing but a white screen.

If you’ve been met with a blank white screen on Twitch, you’re not alone, as users around the world have been met with the very same issue.

Shortly after the outage, Twitch has posted on social media to confirm they are looking into it.

“We’re investigating an issue preventing Twitch from loading for logged in users on web,” they said.

This suggests that using an incognito tab (where you are not logged in) should work, as well as Twitch on mobile devices via the app.

Some streamers shared on social media that they were canceling streams until the issue is resolved.

Users already on Twitch should be able to continue watching streams, provided they don’t refresh the page or try to switch to another channel.

The outage appeared to start at around 1pm ET / 6pm BST, just as many were tuning in to see the Gamescom livestreams from Cologne, Germany.

Article continues after ad

We will update this article with more details if Twitch provides any updates.