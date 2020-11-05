xQc exposes weirdest messages he gets from Twitch viewers - Dexerto

During his November 2 broadcast, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel opened up about the “weird” messages that fans send him. The popular streamer revealed the most bizarre letters he’s received on Discord from viewers.

xQc’s rise on Twitch has been explosive, as the former Overwatch pro has become one of the platform’s most subscribed channels. Thousands of viewers tune in daily in to watch the Canadian’s energetic streams.

During a recent broadcast though, the star revealed the “weird” behavior some fans have exhibited towards him on his Discord. From text message drafts to homework, the 24-year-old exposed some of his strangest interactions.

xQc opens up about weird messages he gets

The Twitch personality opened up to viewers in the middle of his November 2 broadcast, and explained that certain fans would message him “thousands” of times on Discord – despite him not actually replying to them.

“There are some people,who have sent me more than a thousand messages. They type stuff like “oh, today this happened at school.” It’s not hundreds of messages. It’s thousands. Crazy amounts,” he said, before detailing some interactions that he called “weird.”

“Others send me pictures or texts and are like “don’t mind me, saving this for later!” … They use me as a notepad. And that’s just weird. I don’t know why they do that. And it’s not one, it’s nearly dozens!” he said.

According to the popular streamer, he had one fan that would even send him homework. “Some guy sent me his homework. Like the whole thing dude!” he revealed. Although he didn’t make it clear if the viewer actually wanted him to complete it for him or not.

While his chat asked him to leak the convos, xQc shot them down stating that it would be “rude.” He then continued to list another example and said, “This viewer would tell me stories about how his day went.”

Lengyel theorized that these individuals only continue to message him because he doesn’t reply. This isn’t the first time the Twitch star has talked about strange interactions he’s had with Twitch viewers. In May, he detailed a “disgusting” image sent to him by a banned user.

While streamers getting flooded with letters is not too surprising given their fame, xQc’s experience with individuals sending thousands of messages despite no reply is certainly odd.