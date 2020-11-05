 xQc exposes weirdest messages he gets from Twitch viewers - Dexerto
xQc exposes weirdest messages he gets from Twitch viewers

Published: 5/Nov/2020 1:15

by Brent Koepp
xqc discord
Twitch: xQcOw / Discord

xQc

During his November 2 broadcast, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel opened up about the “weird” messages that fans send him. The popular streamer revealed the most bizarre letters he’s received on Discord from viewers.

xQc’s rise on Twitch has been explosive, as the former Overwatch pro has become one of the platform’s most subscribed channels. Thousands of viewers tune in daily in to watch the Canadian’s energetic streams.

During a recent broadcast though, the star revealed the “weird” behavior some fans have exhibited towards him on his Discord. From text message drafts to homework, the 24-year-old exposed some of his strangest interactions. 

xqc discord messages
Twitch: @xQcOW
The Twitch streamer gets a variety of strange messages on Discord.

xQc opens up about weird messages he gets

The Twitch personality opened up to viewers in the middle of his November 2 broadcast, and explained that certain fans would message him “thousands” of times on Discord – despite him not actually replying to them. 

“There are some people,who have sent me more than a thousand messages. They type stuff like “oh, today this happened at school.” It’s not hundreds of messages. It’s thousands. Crazy amounts,” he said, before detailing some interactions that he called “weird.”

“Others send me pictures or texts and are like “don’t mind me, saving this for later!” … They use me as a notepad. And that’s just weird. I don’t know why they do that. And it’s not one, it’s nearly dozens!” he said.

According to the popular streamer, he had one fan that would even send him homework. “Some guy sent me his homework. Like the whole thing dude!” he revealed. Although he didn’t make it clear if the viewer actually wanted him to complete it for him or not.

While his chat asked him to leak the convos, xQc shot them down stating that it would be “rude.” He then continued to list another example and said, “This viewer would tell me stories about how his day went.”

Lengyel theorized that these individuals only continue to message him because he doesn’t reply. This isn’t the first time the Twitch star has talked about strange interactions he’s had with Twitch viewers. In May, he detailed a “disgusting” image sent to him by a banned user.

While streamers getting flooded with letters is not too surprising given their fame, xQc’s experience with individuals sending thousands of messages despite no reply is certainly odd.

IRL Twitch streamer mortified after goose attacks her during livestream

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:28

by Michael Gwilliam
A duck assaulted Justketh on Twitch
Twitch/justketh

Twitch streamer ‘justketh’ found herself left bruised purple after a goose attacked her during a live broadcast.

During a November 4 stream in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the IRL streamer came into contact with a goose around some water and decided to film the animal.

As the goose slowly crept out of the water and towards keth, she kept the camera rolling, pointing downwards at the creature. Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, it attacked and grabbed into her.

Despite her cries and shrieks, the bird continued its vicious attack, eventually biting onto justketh’s private area.

Streamer gets attacked by a duck
Twitch/justketh
Justketh was attacked by a goose.

Luckily, a man with a stick showed up onto the scene and chased the goose away, but not before the streaming turned around to face her viewers, exclaiming: “he bit my va*ina!”

As she turned around, she flinched seeing the animal off in the distance, still being chased by the man who nailed the bird with his stick.

After walking to the bathroom to check on her injuries, keth returned and updated her viewers on the extent of the damage.

“I have a big circle,” she revealed. “It’s red and purple. It’s on my weewee.”

For her part, however, the streamer still managed to smile and joke about her close encounter with the goose kind.

“Imagine if you were a guy!” she laughed. “You would have lost that thing.”

While the attack may have looked pretty bad and left her bruised, justketh didn’t let the goose attack keep her from enjoying the rest of her broadcast, which went on for over six more hours.

Keth isn’t the first IRL streamer to be attacked by animals during a live broadcast. Earlier in 2020, popular Twitch star ‘Jinny’ had a rough time combatting a wild deer in Denmark.

As much we may love animals, they can still be very dangerous. At least this latest incident didn’t result in any serious injuries.