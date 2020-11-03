 GameStop hosts bizarre TikTok contest for workers to win overtime hours - Dexerto
GameStop hosts bizarre TikTok contest for workers to win overtime hours

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:37

by Bill Cooney
Game Stop employee TikTok contest
Blizzard Entertainment/TikTok

Video game retailer GameStop has announced a new TikTok contest for employees, and while that might not seem very odd, the fact that one of the prizes seems to be 10 hours of extra work during one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year certainly is.

TikTok, whether you love it or hate it, is the latest social media trend sweeping the globe. Because of its popularity, it’s now getting embraced by every company, brand, and store you can think of.

This apparently includes GameStop, who have announced a new TikTok dance challenge for employees. Basically, workers have to record a video, then the submissions will be voted on by other staff members, with the winner taking home a number of winnings.

Rewards include an Amazon Echo 8, Echo Auto, and a $100 VISA gift card – pretty standard contest fare. However, it’s the last prize that’s turning some heads: “10 additional labor hours to use during Black Friday week.”

Black Friday crowdsThe week of Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

A lot of people took this to mean that the winner would earn an extra shift, and if you think this sounds like a bit of a lame prize, you’re not alone, as the company has been getting roasted for it all over Twitter.

“They deserve to go out of business,” one user wrote. “Gamestop is so unbelievably pathetically evil,” another user added. “Like it’s the most boring kind of evil.”

Game Stop store
Gamestop
Game Stop wasn’t exactly on the best of terms with gamers to begin with.

But, others pointed out that the “10 additional labor hours” could just be extra time employees can tack on to their paychecks, which would make this a pretty decent prize instead. Because who wouldn’t want to get paid for not working?

It’s also worth considering that as we head into the holiday season, one or two Gamestop employees might be looking for extra hours to make a bit more money, which would make this prize, especially if you don’t have to work at all, a very worthwhile winning indeed.

Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie more than other YouTubers

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:27

by Brent Koepp
mr beast pewdiepie
YouTube: 100 Thieves / PewDiePie

During an October 29 podcast, Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson revealed why he respects Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg so much. The rising star explained why the Swede is the perfect person to be YouTube’s most subscribed content creator.

Mr Beast’s rise on YouTube has been swift, as the 22-year-old saw an explosion in subscribers in 2019. Despite being the site’s latest sensation, the young philanthropist has often shared his love for the platform’s most subscribed individual – PewDiePie. 

In an interview with Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag in October, Donaldson opened up about his deep admiration for the entertainer. The star also explained why he wouldn’t ever want to pass Kjellberg in numbers. 

mr beast on 100 thieves podcast
YouTube: 100 Thieves
Mr Beast discussed PewDiePie on the 100 Thieves podcast.

Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie

During the hour-long sit down, Mr Beast touched on subjects ranging from his obsession with YouTube, to TikTok’s future on the platform. The star also explained his deep love for PewDiePie and why he looks up to him so much.

“I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not gonna say names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in his position, that would just be arrogant and just be a giant p**ck,” he said.

Nadeshot then joked that Pewds was “giant” and referenced his recent body transformation. Laughing, Donaldson continued, “As if he wasn’t already big enough on YouTube. I just think it’s the fact that he’s humble at that big of a size, when it would be very easy to be a p**ck.”

(Topic starts at 36:30) 

The star wouldn’t say if he thought he would one day surpass the YouTuber in numbers, but explained that he didn’t want to. “I want to get one subscriber behind him. Get me there!” he joked.

Mr Beast has never been shy of his love for Kjellberg. In 2019 he helped lead the ‘Sub2PewDiePie’ campaign, and even pulled off a stunt at the Super Bowl promoting the content creator in front of millions of viewers. 

Without a doubt, the 22-year-old has become YouTube’s next sensation. Despite his sudden rise of fame, Donaldson continues to pay respects to PewDiePie, who he has often cited as an inspiration for his career. 