Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie more than other YouTubers - Dexerto

Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie more than other YouTubers

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:27

by Brent Koepp
mr beast pewdiepie
YouTube: 100 Thieves / PewDiePie

During an October 29 podcast, Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson revealed why he respects Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg so much. The rising star explained why the Swede is the perfect person to be YouTube’s most subscribed content creator.

Mr Beast’s rise on YouTube has been swift, as the 22-year-old saw an explosion in subscribers in 2019. Despite being the site’s latest sensation, the young philanthropist has often shared his love for the platform’s most subscribed individual – PewDiePie. 

In an interview with Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag in October, Donaldson opened up about his deep admiration for the entertainer. The star also explained why he wouldn’t ever want to pass Kjellberg in numbers. 

mr beast on 100 thieves podcast
YouTube: 100 Thieves
Mr Beast discussed PewDiePie on the 100 Thieves podcast.

Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie

During the hour-long sit down, Mr Beast touched on subjects ranging from his obsession with YouTube, to TikTok’s future on the platform. The star also explained his deep love for PewDiePie and why he looks up to him so much.

“I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not gonna say names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in his position, that would just be arrogant and just be a giant p**ck,” he said.

Nadeshot then joked that Pewds was “giant” and referenced his recent body transformation. Laughing, Donaldson continued, “As if he wasn’t already big enough on YouTube. I just think it’s the fact that he’s humble at that big of a size, when it would be very easy to be a p**ck.”

(Topic starts at 36:30) 

The star wouldn’t say if he thought he would one day surpass the YouTuber in numbers, but explained that he didn’t want to. “I want to get one subscriber behind him. Get me there!” he joked.

Mr Beast has never been shy of his love for Kjellberg. In 2019 he helped lead the ‘Sub2PewDiePie’ campaign, and even pulled off a stunt at the Super Bowl promoting the content creator in front of millions of viewers. 

Without a doubt, the 22-year-old has become YouTube’s next sensation. Despite his sudden rise of fame, Donaldson continues to pay respects to PewDiePie, who he has often cited as an inspiration for his career. 

Entertainment

Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio & Bryce Hall respond to Ariana Grande shade

Published: 3/Nov/2020 13:41

by Jacob Hale
Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio and Ariana Grande
Instagram: dixiedamelio, arianagrande

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

Following comments made by Ariana Grande over Halloween parties, many fans think the popstar was calling out some of TikTok’s biggest stars — and now they’ve responded.

With the ongoing global health situation, we’ve seen a lot of stars have to minimize their social activities, but some may have been a little more ignorant of the rules than others. For example, we’ve seen the Sway boys and Bryce Hall facing penalties from the Los Angeles mayor after throwing a multitude of parties.

Obviously, Halloween is a huge holiday, and many top stars once again threw some parties or attended one, including in West Hollywood influencer hub Saddle Ranch.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae Harley Quinn Joker Halloween
Instagram: addisonraee
Addison and Bryce got the rumors flowing once again at a Halloween party.

At that party, rumors of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s on/off relationship were sparked once again, as the pair were caught kissing at the party in their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes, as well as several TikToks posted together.

While fans of the couple went into frenzy, there was one celebrity who wasn’t impressed at all: Ariana Grande, who asked “Did we all really need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited…?”

Topic starts at 1:50

Of course, many assume that this was directed at the TikTok and online stars that took to the popular hangout on Halloween, and now some of them have responded.

Speaking to Pap Galore, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison and Bryce all offered their opinions on Ariana’s criticism and, interestingly, they all agreed with her.

Dixie said that she’s not really sure what to say in response, but says that Ariana is “right” and “a queen.”

Similarly, Addison said the criticism was “fair” and that she’s largely been avoiding parties while preparing for her upcoming film, a remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That.’

Of course, this does beg the question why TikTok stars are attending these parties if they agree that it’s wrong, but they probably weren’t expecting to be called out by one of the biggest artists in the world while enjoying their nights in Saddle Ranch.

It goes without saying that TikTokers weren’t the only ones in Saddle Ranch, or elsewhere celebrating Halloween, as parties went on across the world, so it’s very possible Ariana wasn’t calling them out specifically, but the shoe definitely seems to fit.