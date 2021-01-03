Logo
Disguised Toast announces he’s taking a “break” from content creation

Published: 3/Jan/2021 23:22

by Julian Young
Popular Facebook Gaming streamer and YouTuber Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang announced via Twitter that he will be taking a break from making content, although he will still be streaming to meet his obligations.

On January 3, Disguised Toast issued a tweet letting his followers know he is taking a break from streaming and creating YouTube videos. The internet personality noted he is returning to Canada to take care of his father.

Wang did clarify he would continue streaming in order to fulfill his contractual obligations with Facebook Gaming, but would otherwise be absent from that platform and his YouTube channel.

He ended the announcement by thanking his community for their understanding. The creator did not issue any additional tweets or other information regarding his absence.

The content creation community responded to his tweet in droves, offering their support and love to their fellow creator. As a massive internet personality and member of popular content creation group ‘Offline TV’, many other big names in the space offered warm thoughts after his announcement.

The replies to Wang’s announcement were filled with kind words from other streamers and YouTubers. Well-known creators from multiple platforms – like CouRage, Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, JackSepticEye, and bnans – all reached out to Wang after his tweet went live.

The outpouring of support comes as no surprise, as the creator has deep ties to the Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook communities. Starting off on YouTube as a Hearthstone creator, Wang grew his YouTube and Twitch followings to the tune of millions of subscribers and followers.

In November 2019 – as the so-called ‘Streamer Wars’ were in full-swing – Wang signed a deal with Facebook Gaming and was the platform’s first big-name acquisition, followed by others like Corinna Kopf and Tim ‘Darkness429’ Havlock.

Wang’s announcement came only a few hours after his latest video went live on his YouTube channel, and fans have already started posting messages of support. Comments like “Hoping the best for you and your family Toast” began to appear after Wang’s tweet went live.

Toast has provided no further information on his absence at the time of writing. Fans should keep their eyes on his social accounts and watch out for any streams where he might discuss his absence in more detail.

TikToker Mattia doxed by Nicki Minaj fans after “fat-shaming” her baby

Published: 3/Jan/2021 22:21

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: @nickiminaj, @mattiapolibio

Rap legend Nicki Minaj has finally started posting pictures of her baby boy, affectionately referred to as “Papa Bear” — but one TikToker’s snide comment about the child’s appearance has earned him incredible backlash online.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty revealed their child to the world on January 2 in a series of adorable Instagram photos that quickly went viral across the net.

Giving no name to the public just yet, Minaj referred to her baby boy as “Papa Bear.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she wrote. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

 

Despite the wholesome nature of Minaj’s post, many critics and trolls have been bashing the child’s appearance online.

TikTok star Mattia Polibio is one of these critics, who boasts over 5.6 followers for his viral comedy sketches and dance videos.

In a post on his private Instagram account, Mattia appeared to make fun of Minaj’s baby, posting a photo of the child with the caption: “FAT A** BABY! @nickiminaj b***h!!”

Mattia fat shames Nicki Minaj's baby
Instagram: @mattiadgaf, @tiktokinsiders
Mattia’s negative comment about Nicki Minaj’s baby boy quickly earned him intense backlash across social media.

Unsurprisingly, Mattia’s post was instantly met with outrage, with many users claiming that he was effectively “fat-shaming” an infant.

“This is not it… what is he doing body shaming a literal BABY,” one user wrote.

“That baby’s chain is probably worth Mattia’s whole career,” another joked. “Pipe down.”

Still, others were so upset over the post that they actually leaked Mattia’s personal information, including his address, phone type, and his parents’ phone numbers.

However, this development has been met with some dissent among Nicki’s fanbase, with some arguing that fans went “too far” by sharing his parents’ information rather than just his own.

This isn’t the first time an influencer has been doxed this month; Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ was also victimized by an overzealous fan after merely sharing a photo of his kitchen, leading to a heated debate among his viewers as to respecting his privacy.

While it’s absolutely never okay to leak someone’s personal information, it goes without saying that Mattia might think twice about poking the Barbz’ hornet nest in the future.