xQc criticizes huge streaming deals for celebrities: “It’s a joke”

In response to his chat’s reaction to Neymar joining Facebook Gaming, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel argued that big celebrity deals on streaming platforms are pointless, and leave more deserving creators on the sidelines.

Whether it was the Among Us craze in which U.S. senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez collaborated with Twitch streamers, or Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda streaming music production with the occasional gaming, streaming platforms cutting deals with celebrities is nothing new.

Having a big-name celebrity or person, in general, participating in the platform is a boon for the website, the more eyes on it the better.

This, of course, is also the case with the most recent Facebook Gaming signing of popular soccer star, Neymar. One that had xQc, give his opinion on celebrities joining streaming platforms.

xQc gives his take on platform deals with celebrities

While scrolling through popular subreddit r/LiveStreamFails looking for posts and clips to react to on his December 16 stream, xQc encountered a post stating that Neymar had joined Facebook Gaming. His chat was ridiculing the move which prompted xQc to give his own take on these types of deals.

“Guys I’m just gonna say, platform deals with celebrities are absolute dogs**t, they’re just a joke,” said the streamer. “They don’t even do their contractual obligation: they don’t stream, they don’t show up, they barely give a s**t.

He also went on to explain how the celebrities take “a huge bag” that could go towards other streamers, and specifically mentioned that it wasn’t about him. In his eyes, if the streaming websites want to make the platform better, this isn’t the way.

“They want to buy streamers to make the platform better,” he said. “They can actually make the platform better, but they lose a lot of money.”

As celebrities joining streaming platforms is becoming more of a norm, it’s on the platforms to make proper usage of these signings.