xQc commits to Sidemen Charity Match 2023 appearance after weeks of teasing: “I’m going”

Streaming superstar xQc appears to have locked himself in once and for all for the upcoming 2023 Sidemen Charity Match, assuring fans that he’s ‘accepted’ their invitation.

One of the biggest influencer-led events on the calendar each year is the Sidemen Charity Match. With the 2023 iteration locked in for September 9, as the UK YouTube group books out London Stadium with a capacity for 60,000 fans, it’s now set to be the most attended yet.

With more eyes on it than ever before, the Sidemen are obviously trying to get the biggest content creators involved. Thus far, MrBeast is already locked in for the Allstars team, as is Speed after he completed KSI’s challenge. But now, it appears another mega-popular creator has locked themselves in.

After nearly a month of back and forth with xQc, Miniminter made their formal invitation public earlier this week, assuring that if the Canadian streamer wants a spot, he’s got it. Just 24 hours later and xQc has now responded, seemingly confirming his participation.

“I’m going,” xQc said during his June 27 broadcast, not mincing words. “Since the invitation is formal, I’ll accept it. I’ll go to the Sidemen Charity Match. I’ve got this, I can do it.”

Although he didn’t comment on a specific position this time around, we know from previous conversations on stream that xQc is eager to be a goalkeeper. Miniminter confirmed as much in his own broadcast, assuring xQc will have a spot in one of the goals.

While he still has a few months to plan his trip over to the UK, xQc immediately began discussing flights with viewers in his chat.

“What is the shortest flight from any NA area to the UK? How many hours?” he asked. At this point in time, the answer would have xQc traveling to Boston for a near seven-hour direct trip.

“Seven whole a** hours?” he yelled in response after fans let him know. “Is there nothing better than that?”

Many then suggested a private jet, though xQc was quick to brush aside the idea. “Private jet overseas? That’s like $60K, maybe $75K,” he claimed, seemingly hesitant to spend that much despite his reported $70 million deal with Kick certainly helping to pad his savings account.

So for now, the streaming sensation appears all but locked in for the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match. Though it’s worth keeping in mind, plans can always change over the course of the next few months.

We’ve seen xQc himself bail on events last-minute in the past, but fans will certainly be hoping he follows through on this one for a good cause.