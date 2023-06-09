xQc is open to being goalie at Sidemen Charity Match 2023: “If I commit, I fully commit”

Twitch star xQc says he is interested in playing the Sidemen Charity Match later in 2023, with the content creator stating that he would be willing to ‘fully commit” to the match if he does take part.

British YouTube group Sidemen have confirmed that they will be bringing back their annual charity football match for 2023. The group first launched its popular charity event back in 2016 and quickly turned it into an annual festivity in the following years.

After a few years off due to the global crisis at the time, The Sidemen Charity match returned in 2022 to immense support and is now confirmed to be back this year as well, though on a bigger stage than ever before.

The matches will feature the Sidemen themselves, who team up on Sidemen FC. Their opponents are made up of fellow YouTubers who play under the team name YouTube Allstars.

One of the highlights of the event is seeing which popular YouTubers come together to take on the Sidemen crew. In previous years, the likes of DJ Mario, ChrisMD, Noah Beck, MrBeast, and many more have been featured.

So far, none of the Allstar players for 2023 have been confirmed just yet. However, there is already much online speculation as to who will feature and play for the team.

xQc says he’d be interested in playing in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

One such content creator who has thrown their name out there as being potentially interested in joining the Allstar team is Twitch streamer xQc. During his latest stream, the influencer reacted to the Sidemen calling him out and asking him to come play as the goalkeeper in the upcoming event.

xQc then stated that he would in fact be interested in participating in the Sidemen Charity match in 2023.

“Okay. Real sh*t though. If I commit, I fully commit. What are the requirements and when are the dates?”

Currently, the Sidemen Charity Match for 2023 is locked in for September 9, 2023. As a result, there’s still a few months in the lead-up and plenty of time for the Allstar team to be confirmed.

The 2023 Sidemen Charity Match is set to be held at the London Stadium. This venue is considerably larger than anything we’ve seen in years prior, with 60,000 seats up for grabs.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.