Miniminter puts the ball in xQc’s court for Sidemen Charity match 2023

Sidemen member Miniminter has called out xQc over recent rumors and online banter that the Twitch and Kick streamer will be playing in this year’s Sidemen Charity match, stating that “if he wants to play, he is there.”

Following a few years off due to the global crisis at the time, The Sidemen Charity match returned in 2022 and is now confirmed to be back this year as well. The matches will feature the Sidemen themselves, who team up on Sidemen FC.

Article continues after ad

Their opponents are made up of fellow YouTubers who play under the team name YouTube Allstars. With a star-studded cast playing for last year’s game, many are excited to see who is announced for the 2023 installment.

During his most recent YouTube stream, Miniminter took a moment to provide an update on xQc in particular.

The upcoming Sidemen Charity match is set to take place in September this year. When speaking on the event, he discussed whether or not the previously rumored participant, xQc, has officially said yes or not to taking part.

Article continues after ad

“Talking about the Charity match. So, we have already announced Speed and MrBeast. I am basically announcing right now xQc. He’s not technically announced because we don’t know if he says yes. He is fully welcome, if he wants to play he is there. He is in goal for one of the teams 100%. But, he has to commit to it. He has to say I will be there 100%.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

xQc once again invited to play in the Sidemen Charity match 2023

Miniminter then added that “Josh has already invited him, if he says yes, he’s in” in regards to xQc taking part in the match.

Article continues after ad

The Sidemen Charity match for 2023 will take place on September 9, 2023. This was confirmed on Twitter by Sam Uwins, who manages the British YouTube group.

Uwins also claimed during his post that, “This is going to be the best event so far and could be the biggest single-day YouTube event ever.”

In the months leading up to the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, many of the other Allstar content creators are likely to be confirmed and announced in a similar way to previous years.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest news and updates on the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.