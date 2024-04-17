EntertainmentKick

Trainwreck gives xQc Met Gala fashion advice after shock invite

Michael Gwilliam
xqc dressed up fancy in suitInstagram/xqcow1

Kick star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says he’s been invited to the 2024 Met Gala, surprising fellow streamer Trainwreck, who gave him some fashion advice.

The 2024 Met Gala is slated for May 6, featuring a dress code based off J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story, ‘The Garden of Time’ – and the event could be seeing an appearance by elite Kick streamer xQc.

During a recent broadcast, the French Canadian revealed he’d received a message from his manager saying he had been invited to the event, much to the surprise of Trainwreck, who seemed confused at Lengyel’s hesitation.

“I got invited to the Met Gala. Should I go?” xQc asked.

Immediately, the streamer’s chat blew up, demanding he make the trip to New York and attend one of the most star-studded fashion events in the world.

“You’ve gotta have swag though, you know what I’m saying? You gotta have swag, X!” Trainwreck advised. “This ain’t no like, long sleeve shirt under a t-shirt type vibe. You gotta keep it swag out.”

Lengyel, however, continued to voice his reservations about what to wear, to which Trainwreck offered another suggestion: “Get a $1M watch.”

It just so happens that TikTok is the event’s lead sponsor. As such, fans can expect more big names in the influencer scene to pull up.

Prior events have featured their fair share of influencers, too, which has sparked plenty of criticism from those who believe the Met Gala should be exclusive to A-List celebrities and not online icons.

So far, there’s been a fair share of drama when influencers are invited, such as when Addison Rae attended in 2022 – only to seemingly get shaded afterward by Kendall Jenner.

In 2021, Emma Chamberlain and other influencers came under fire for making the guest list, with Chamberlain facing more backlash at the following year’s event for wearing jewelry believed to have been stolen from Indian Royalty.

Right now, it’s uncertain if xQc will end up attending the Met Gala, as the streamer is known for bailing on events last-minute – such as the time he left Pokimane hanging after forgetting about their Twitch podcast debut.

Related Topics

TrainwreckstvXQC

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
Jynxzi Twitch streamer live.
Twitch
Jynxzi denies Twitch viewbot accusations while bizarrely hitting back at xQc who defended him
Josh Taylor
Side-by-side images of Jynxzi and xQc in Twitch streams
Twitch
xQc defends Jynxzi over Twitch viewbot accusations after Trainwreck comments
Jacob Hale
trainwreck on twitch policy
Twitch
Kick co-founder Trainwreck claims Twitch has the “number one” viewbotted streamer
Michael Gwilliam
xQc being interviewed by Natestakkzz
Twitch
xQc reveals highest amount of money earned from just one year of streaming
Josh Taylor
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech