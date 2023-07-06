xQc casts doubt on Ricegum’s Kick offer after he joins Rumble instead: “He probably got mad”

Streaming star xQc is unsure about Ricegum’s claim that he would have to gamble on Kick had he joined the Stake-backed platform amid him joining Rumble instead.

Over the last few months, Kick has been looking to make inroads against Twitch and make a mark on the livestreaming market. They’ve signed a few big names, including Adin Ross and xQc – with the latter getting a blockbuster deal.

There have been plenty of rumors about the Stake-backed platform being on the hunt for others too, with Ricegum apparently getting an offer from them.

Article continues after ad

Though, according to the longtime content creator, he decided to join Rumble instead because he would have been obligated to gamble on Kick to make the max value of his contract. However, xQc doubts that’s true as he doesn’t have a similar clause in his contract.

xQc doubts Ricegum would have had to gamble on Kick

The streaming star addressed Ricegum’s move in his July 5 stream, as he said anyone who believes that this “exposes” Kick’s contract is being ‘stupid’ about it.

Article continues after ad

“Brother, I guarantee it, he’s the one who brought up gamba in his own thing. I guarantee it because if it was the main goal they probably would have brought it up with me,” xQc said after watching a part of Ricegum’s announcement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It was probably him who brought it up like ‘Oh yeah this amount, what if I gamba this’ and they said ‘If you want to gamba then it’s this amount if they want to lump it together’ and then he’s probably got mad that the amount wasn’t enough. That’s just how it is! This is nothing new, holy f*ck.”

Article continues after ad

Since moving over to Kick, xQc has rarely streamed gambling content, even though the platform gives streamers more options to do so after Twitch’s crackdown.

It remains to be seen if more streamers will make the switch over there, and if so, whether they’ll have a history with gambling content.