xQc calls Hasan “unhinged” over divorce comments

Twitch star xQc has slammed Hasan as “unhinged” amid his divorce after debating the leaked video of Steven Crowder.

While some of our favorite influencers try their best to keep their personal lives private, sometimes it’s an impossible task.

Twitch streamer xQc is one of many to have his personal business spilled out on the internet, where a divorce filing with his ex-partner Adept was discovered.

During his April 28 live stream, xQc compared Amber Heard’s hidden camera to the leaked video of Steven Crowder — who has been accused of abusing his pregnant wife.

Reacting to the clip, Hasan began explaining the difference between the situations before claiming that xQc’s current divorce is the reason he’s comparing the two.

“I know the motherf**ker has divorce court on his mind, but like you know, different things are different, man. You could just be like, my situation is different than Steven Crowders,” Hasan said.

“You could just leave it at that, but no, he has to f**king go the distance for no reason.”

He added: “I think a part of the reason why he’s saying this is because he’s worried if like some sh*t came out about him, he would look bad. That’s why he’s doing this. That’s it.”

xQc then hit back at Hasan, calling him “unhinged” for the comments on his own divorce. “Woah, what the f**k,” he said. “Okay, this guy is unhinged. I’m gonna send him a DM.”

The Twitch star then began typing, presumably to Hasan. Where speaking out loud, he added: “This is absolutely unhinged.”

It’s fair to say that xQc was furious with Hasan, explaining “it’s just not right” for him to make comments like that about him.