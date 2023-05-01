xQc fires back after Kaceytron accuses him of “abuse and manipulation” towards Adept

xQc has responded to Kaceytron’s accusations of him being “abusive” and a “manipulator” towards his ex-partner, Adept, calling her allegations “unhinged behavior”.

xQc’s public breakup with his now ex-girlfriend Adept has been far from smooth, with many of the former couple’s troubles being aired for the entire streaming community to see. From Adept showing up at xQc’s house, to xQc’s $300,000 McLaren being registered in her name, a great deal has gone down in the public spotlight.

Kaceytron, a fellow Twitch streamer, chimed in on the breakup on May 1, giving her thoughts on a recent clip of xQc supposedly “downplaying” abuse which was accused against political commentator Steven Crowder on Hasan’s Discord server, Hascord.

In her response, the content creator relates xQc’s “downplay” of Crowder’s alleged abuse as a “red flag” of his former relationship with Adept.

“I don’t think xQc is a straight-up abuser,” Kacey wrote in the same Discord channel. “I’m just saying the community acts like the abuse in xQc/Adept relationship is one-sided when it is clearly mutual abuse.

“The way xQc lets the entire community continue on with consistently villainizing her is intentional and him being manipulative. xQc has used his massive audience to manipulate and abuse and harass Adept and done very little to stop it.”

Even before her accusations of xQc’s “abuse and manipulation” of Adept, she further criticized the mega-popular Twitch streamer for leading his predominantly young male audience down an “incel pipeline” through his affiliation with Destiny, whom she has also accused of abuse.

Naturally, xQc quickly responded during his next Twitch stream, labeling Kacey’s comments as “unhinged”.

“It’s unhinged to go publicly and say s*** like that,” he said of the accusations. “It is absolutely unhinged behavior, and it’s massively damaging for no f***ing reason. I don’t know why anybody in their right mind would do this s***, it is so stupid.”

xQc would go on to say Kacey was just “baiting” him for attention. “I get it, relevancy is slipping away, all the old baits you used not work, these are like baits that are heavy as f*** why stoop to this level, I don’t get it.”