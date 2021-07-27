xQc sides with Twitch over Esfand phone controversy

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel gets along well with Esfand, but that didn’t stop him from siding with Twitch after Esfand came under fire for using his phone while driving a car on Jinnytty’s stream.

Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to streamers using their phones while driving on stream. It falls under the category of “distracted driving” in the “self-destructive behavior” section of their community guidelines.

They’ve banned several streamers in the past for doing it, including JakeNBakelive and Adin Ross. And there were calls for them to ban Esfand after he appeared to check his phone while driving on Jinnytty’s stream.

Other streamers have shared their thoughts on the situation, including xQc, who surprisingly took Twitch’s side over his friend’s. It happened after he watched a clip of Esfand explaining that he thinks the reason people got “really upset” over it was because of the inconsistency in Twitch’s moderation.

“Okay, I actually don’t agree with this,” he said. “I like Esfand. It’s not even a problem. I’m not going to act like I’m hurt, or I’m malding. I’m not even malding. I just don’t agree with it. It’s going to be a hard disagree for this one.”

“I don’t think it has anything to do with moderation or rules. I think it literally has to do with just the action itself and its implications in the real world, regardless of who enforces it, who looks at it, or what platform it’s on.”

Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom also discussed the seriousness of such an offense and how he actively takes precautions to stop it from happening on stream. “I will use my phone’s GPS to [look up] places [while driving] off-stream. But on-stream, I don’t do that because that’s Twitch’s rules,” he said.

He also admitted that he likes the fact Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy on it, and if Esfand did end up getting banned for it, he believes “that’s just the way it goes” because “you should never touch your phone” while driving on-stream.

As it stands, Esfand has not been banned, and as the days go on, it is less likely to happen. Twitch hasn’t even commented on the situation.

However, the main thing is that Esfand has learned from his mistake and vowed never to do it again on stream.