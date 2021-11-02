xQc and Sodapoppin hit with DDoS attacks after playing Crab Game on Twitch

Twitch streamers Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris were among the creators hit with DDoS attacks after playing Crab Game on Twitch.

One of the worst things that could happen to a Twitch streamer is a leaked IP address, which gives potentially malicious people access to completely disable a creator’s internet access. The most popular way of doing so is by DDoS attacks, also known as denial of service, which involves thousands of pings on a person’s IP address, leading to disconnection.

Recently, a title called ‘Crab Game’ has been gaining popularity in the Twitch community and many of the platform’s top creators have played it on stream. However, whenever a player hosts the match on their own connection, their IP address is visible to everyone.

Advertisement

Popular streamers xQc and Sodapoppin are the latest to become victims of DDoS attacks from other players of the game, and they’ve taken to social media to express their feelings.

xQc & Sodapoppin DDoS attacks

Shortly after hosting a public match on Crab Game, xQc took to Twitter to explain that his internet is out.

He tweeted: “INTERNET IS OUT, MAYBE SOME RANDOM GOT MY IP FROM THE GAMES WE WERE PLAYING, MAYBE NOT. IMPOSSIBLE TO TELL. IDK WHAT’S HAPPENING. I’LL STREAM IF IT’S POSSIBLE. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE I LOVE YOU ALL.”

INTERNET IS OUT, MAYBE SOME RANDOM GOT MY IP FROM THE GAMES WE WERE PLAYING, MAYBE NOT. IMPOSSIBLE TO TELL. IDK WHATS HAPPENING. ILL STREAM IF ITS POSSIBLE. SORRY FOR INCONVENIANCE I LOVE YOU ALL. — xQc (@xQc) November 2, 2021

However, the Juicer isn’t the only one to be affected by DDoS attacks after playing the newly popular game. OTK members Sodapoppin and Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom were affected, as noted by Nick on Twitter.

Advertisement

Nick posted: “Sadly our IP got leaked during a silly game Chance was playing. So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with @itsgabbie and ima work on getting the IP changed! Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser.”

Sadly our IP got leaked during a silly game Chance was playing. So sadly I have to cancel the stream tomorrow with @itsgabbie and ima work on getting the IP changed! Thanks dude who is stuck in 2015 still booting people off! Lmao what a loser. — Nick Polom (@nmplol) November 2, 2021

Chance had a more interesting take on the situation by challenging the attacker to do it again.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Luckily for the streamers, getting a new IP address can be as simple as rebooting your router or calling your internet provider to have them reset it for you.

Either way, it’s not a long-term issue and they should be able to get back on their feet with minimal issue.

Advertisement

When it comes to the game, however, it’s likely that we will see minimal online gameplay from creators, especially those affected.