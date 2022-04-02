Jake Paul teases he’s next in line for WWE debut: “I’m getting in the ring”

Social media star Jake Paul has teased that he may be next to step inside WWE’s squared circle, following in the footsteps of his brother Logan after his WrestleMania 38 debut.

After months of anticipation, Logan Paul finally makes his in-ring WWE debut on April 2 at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38.

It’s a family affair on the grandest stage of them all as the YouTuber has instigated a feud with the legendary Mysterio family. While he has The Miz in his corner for the eventual showdown, he also brought some extra backup to the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Paul’s younger brother Jake is in attendance for his debut performance, and naturally, he couldn’t stay away from the spotlight for long.

Appearing on the official Saturday Kickoff livestream alongside WWE legends like Booker T and Jerry Lawler, Jake teased he may be preparing for a debut of his own.

In just a few short minutes on the WWE panel, Jake managed to anger hundreds of fans watching along from outside the stadium. Constantly turning to face the audience, he played up his ‘heel’ role to draw a reaction each time the camera focused on him.

Given his knack to entertain, co-host Peter Rosenberg asked the biggest question to round out the segment. “Could you ever see yourself jumping in the ring for a match at WrestleMania one day?” he said.

“I might jump on one of these guys right now,” Jake replied without hesitation. “I knock out people like you for a living.”

Turning his attention back to the panel, he addressed the question once and for all, leaving no uncertainty. “I’ll get in the ring,” Jake confirmed. “To answer your question, I’m getting in the ring.”

“If anyone boos my brother, I’m gonna have to take them out,” he continued. “I don’t care if there’s 400 of them.”

While his antics are obviously to keep the crowd hooked, there’s no denying he fits the role of a typical wrestling heel just like his brother Logan. For all we know, they could soon become the most-despised tag team in the business.

There’s no telling when the younger Paul brother may step into a WWE ring, but given his comments at WrestleMania 38, it appears it’s just a matter of time.