Woman “almost died” after spear thrown through her car windshield

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing the damage on the windshield of her car after having a spear thrown through it while being parked in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s a well-known fact that millennials hate driving behind log trucks after watching that scene in Final Destination. It’s become a common fear to have.

But something no driver would even expect to happen would be to have a spear thrown at them while sat in their car. Yet this is exactly what happened to TikToker 420juicy, who claimed a spear was thrown at her when she was sitting in her car.

According to the woman, a spear was thrown directly towards her while she was in the vehicle. In a video that has racked up over 18 million views on TikTok, the woman captures footage of the aftermath, and folks even have theories as to how she could possibly track down the culprit.

Woman has a spear thrown at her while sitting in her car

The woman posted video footage of the incident on TikTok on August 22. According to her hashtags, the whole thing went down in San Antonio, Texas.

Naturally, she didn’t capture any footage of the spear being thrown, let alone get a video of the person who did it. But from what she was able to film, it looks like it was an incredibly close call.

“So yeah guys, I almost died,” she said in the video. “Somebody threw a spear through my car tonight.”

The spear is seen having gone right through her windshield. It had even entered at such an angle that it flew through the passenger side over toward the driver’s seat and into the steering wheel.

Whoever threw the spear came unsettlingly close to hurting OP or worse.

“Yay, me,” she joked sarcastically, trying to make light of “her near-death experience.”

In a second TikTok, a cop who arrived on the scene removed the spear. The spear itself is reasonably large and according to the cop, it wasn’t even that heavy. However, it was heavy enough that if thrown with an ample amount of force, it could have seriously hurt someone.

The cop even agreed with OP’s sentiment. “You could’ve died,” he told her.

She captioned the second video: “Spear through my windshield. Csi pulling it out. Completely random attack. Not road rage nor do I know who did this. This was someone standing on the side of the access road.”