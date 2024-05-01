Woman goes viral braving gator-infested waters just to take out trash

A woman has gone viral on TikTok, after traveling through alligator-infested waters just to take out her trash every week.

TikToker Kayak Katie (southernadventurehunter) documented the long journey she has to undertake to throw out her trash, as she and her husband live in a house surrounded by murky water on all sides.

“Let’s take the trash out. Shall we?” Katie began in her video, filming herself getting ready to brave swampy dangers that include lurking alligators.

“Step one: get your gator waders. Step two: get your Chihuahua,” she said, sporting high waterproof boots while stuffing her dog into her overalls. After loading up her kayak with trash, Katie set off.

Once she made it to shore, she proceeded to ride an ATV to reach the dumpster, only to find a locked gate. “Unfortunately, the guys locked it before they left this morning, so I have to walk the rest of the way,” she said.

After disposing of the trash, Katie filmed the reverse path that led her back home. “Taking out the trash is a major event!” she captioned her clip, which has gone viral with over 8.4 million views.

In the comments, TikTok users were completely baffled by her unusual journey. “Wh… why did y’all move there?” one person questioned. “How are you not terrified of what’s in the water?” another wrote, along with an alligator emoji. “The way my house would just be full of trash bags,” a third said.

Although she lives in an isolated and flood-prone area, Katie revealed in another video that she finds comfort in the beauty and serenity of her environment. “To me, the struggles are nothing compared to the benefits of being here for our mental and physical health,” she said.

“The bugs, trash runs, gators, snakes, none of that compares to the peace that we feel and serenity and just being relaxed and living an amazing life.”