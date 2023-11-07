Bear makes off with family’s Taco Bell delivery in wild doorbell cam video

One unsuspecting family was shocked to learn that a wild black bear took off with their Taco Bell order — and came back to make sure it got a Baja Blast, too.

In the day and age of food delivery services, it’s not uncommon for customers to encounter the odd glitch or issue with their order.

However, the latest food delivery kerfuffle that’s going viral online doesn’t have anything to do with the driver. Instead, it’s taking over social media thanks to a thief who stole the food right off a customer’s front porch… and came back for seconds.

Unsplash.com: Pete Nuij A hungry black bear made off with a family’s Taco Bell order in a viral video.

Bear steals family’s Taco Bell order in viral video

On Friday, November 3, a video was posted to TikTok showing footage from a family’s doorbell camera. In the footage, a delivery driver walked up to their home to place a Taco Bell order on the front porch.

Just moments later, the same camera caught a black bear wandering up to their house, putting the Taco Bell bag in its jaws, and making off with the meal into the wilderness.

That wasn’t the end of the critter’s heist, though. According to Nicole Castro, the bear came back for more and had its fill of the soda it had left behind.

The Velasquez family can be seen walking out of the door in search of their order, totally confused by its mysterious disappearance.

“He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda,” Castro said in a statement to Fox 35 after the clip went viral.

The incident took place in their neighborhood of Longwood in Orlando Florida, an area that the family says bear sightings are extremely common.

