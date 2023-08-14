Woman from viral “not real” plane video admits freakout was her “very worst moment”

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral after a video showed her bizarre “not real” outburst on a plane, has now issued a public statement.

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral “not real” video that has taken the internet by storm. 38-year-old Dallas resident Tiffany Gomas was filmed freaking out on a plane after she became convinced a fellow passenger was not real.

She urged the rest of the passengers to heed her warnings, telling them they could “sit on this plane and die with him or not”, and was ultimately escorted off the flight.

Now Tiffany has issued a public statement taking accountability for her actions and apologizing for what was her “very worst moment”.

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions, they were completely unacceptable,” Tiffany said in a video addressing the incident and posted across her various social media platforms.

She apologized for her use of profanity, acknowledging it must have been especially difficult for any parents having to explain her outburst to their children on the flight.

“Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case,” Tiffany said.

She called the incident her “very worst moment”, saying “We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see… multiple times.”

New police bodycam footage obtained by The New York Post shows Tiffany after being escorted off the plane, tearfully pleading for staff to “Not let that flight leave”.

“I don’t care if I never fly with y’all ever again. I want to know what happens to this flight right here,” she told Dallas Airport Department of Public Safety officers.

While admitting in her statement that she “highly enjoyed” some of the memes that arose from the incident, Tiffany also said a lot of the publicity on her outburst was “invasive” and “unkind”.

She went on to thank her friends and family for their loyalty and support, and stated she intended to use the experience to promote mental health awareness and “do a little bit of good in the world”.

