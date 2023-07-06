Viral “not real” person on plane identified after woman’s freak-out

The ‘not real’ person that caused a woman to freak out before her flight and go wildly viral has now been identified after a new video has surfaced.

In the last few months, TikTok has been awash with videos of strange moments happening on planes. We’ve seen people freaking out at babies, marriage proposals being conducted, and a few fair fights as well.

Though, the most recent one to go viral was arguably the strangest yet. The clip, which was originally posted by knuckelslawncare, showed a woman freaking out as she believed she’d someone who wasn’t “real” sitting by her. “You can sit on this plane and die with him or not, I’m not going to,” she said as she stormed off.

The clip has gone wildly viral across both TikTok and Twitter, with people trying to figure out what caused her freak. Did she see an alien? Was she hallucinating? Well, a new angle has appeared.

Hoodie guy from viral airplane freak-out surfaces at last

It surfaced on July 6 after being across social media by Dom_Lucre, and it shows that the woman was concerned about a green man. Though, it was hardly an alien-like ET sat there.

The man in question that was sat near her was sitting in a green hoodie – hood up, naturally – as another passenger videoed the cabin crew removing the woman’s luggage after she stormed off.

While he doesn’t say anything, nor does the cameraperson try to interact with him, he’s definitely sat there and he’s definitely real.

Other accounts from people claiming to be on the flight have popped up, revealing details about how the flight was delayed around three hours and passengers were deplaned. The woman has not appeared anywhere else since, though.

People are definitely waiting for her side of things.