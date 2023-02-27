Fans loved watching the first Below Deck Adventure season, and many are wondering whether the series will have a reunion episode — here’s everything we know.

Below Deck is a hugely popular reality franchise that documents the lives of crew members aboard various yachts during charter season. The show has had a number of different spin-offs, including Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Adventure premiered its first season in November 2022, and includes guests and crew participating in off-boat activities including parasailing, bicycling, and rock climbing.

Many fans loved the first season, and are now wondering whether there will be a reunion episode for the show like other seasons of Below Deck, where the cast will reunite and discuss some of the most significant moments from the series.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Below Deck Adventure reunion?

Below Deck Adventure finished on January 31, and so far, there has been no mention of a reunion episode. Usually, a reunion episode will be teased before or around the finale episodes, but it’s been a few weeks since the end of the show at the time of writing, and there has still been no announcement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below Deck adventure isn’t the only show of the franchise not likely to get a reunion episode this year. Below Deck Season 10 cast member Alissa shared a screenshot of an email to her Instagram story, in which the sender claimed the reunion episode would be canceled due to “scheduling issues.”

Article continues after ad

Fans are hoping that there’ll be a second season of the show, but with Captain Kerry Titheradge reportedly taking over from Captain Lee Rosbach in the main Below Deck show for Season 11, it’s not clear what the future holds for Below Deck Adventure.

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our page here.