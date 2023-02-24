Below Deck Season 10 reunion reportedly canceled as cast member leaks email

The Below Deck Season 10 reunion episode has reportedly been canceled according to an email posted by Alissa Humber, citing “scheduling issues.”

Below Deck Season 10 has been entertaining fans across the world since it started airing in November 2022, with fans hooked on watching the drama unfold on the series.

Many seasons of Below Deck have had a reunion episode at the end of the series which allows the cast to catch up, and go over some of the biggest moments from recent episodes.

As Season 10 nears its end, many viewers have been anticipating a reunion episode, but will there be one this series?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Below Deck Season 10 reunion?

On February 23, former stew Alissa Humber, who was fired this season, posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an email on her Instagram story, which claimed that the Below Deck Season 10 reunion would be canceled. She captioned it, “Interesting.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: alissaveronicaa

The email read: “Hi – I’m writing to let you know that the Below Deck Reunion has now unfortunately been canceled. We really do appreciate all of your efforts in the lead-up to this, but scheduling issues have since come up that have made it impossible for us to move forward. Please just respond to this email to confirm that you have received it. Thanks again.”

Article continues after ad

The screenshot did not include details of either the sender or the recipients of the email. If legitimate, this could mean that fans unfortunately won’t get to see a reunion episode this season.

Alissa has previously hinted that she may not attend a hypothetical reunion, and Chef Rachel Hargrove suggested that she also would not be attending, joking on Twitter that she would be getting a wax that day instead.

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our page here.