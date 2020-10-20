 Why TikTok is in meltdown over a woman's $300 Balloon mosaic - Dexerto
Why TikTok is in meltdown over a woman’s $300 Balloon mosaic

Published: 20/Oct/2020 13:08

by Alice Hearing
that_balloon_girl TikTok drama $300 balloon decoration
Instagram: that_balloon_girl/ TikTok: that_balloon_girl

TikTok

TikTokers are bursting with outrage after a balloon artist claimed she would charge $300 for a custom made balloon mosaic. The video and many responses to it are now going viral all across social media.

Creators on TikTok can be canceled for almost anything and fans can be brutal with their criticism. But, rather than enraging viewers for a political viewpoint or insensitive post, Kelsey Onstott is the subject of hate for charging “too much” money for her balloon art.

The video in question shows Kelsey creating a custom color 5ft balloon mosaic, in which she voices over the video saying “I’ve received a lot of really weird comments about my pricing in general but especially the balloon mosaics.

“Someone commented and said that takes less than 30 minutes to make and you can get balloons from Party City for $5 and that’s just simply not true. So if anyone out there sees this and thinks they can replicate this with Party City balloons and do it in less than 30 minutes then duet me because I’d love to see it.”

Balloon Mosaic that_balloon_girl
Instagram: that_balloon_girl
Kelsey runs her own business making balloon decorations

People popped off in the comments. One of the top comments on the video read, “300?!? It better play music.” Someone else wrote, “For $300 it better walk and sing.” Another person added “I literally liked it then unliked it…$300 chill. Maybe you can’t do it in less than 30 minutes but most definitely less than $100.”

@that_balloon_girlCustom color 5ft balloon mosaic $300 – if you can go to party city and spend $5 on balloons and replicate this please duet me- thanks ##fyp♬ Taste It – Ikson

But, others defended Kelsey’s work. TikToker Demi Skipper (Trademeproject) wrote “I think it’s beautiful! People shouldn’t hate on other people’s work or pricing, If she has customers at that price – then you go girl.”

The drama wasn’t just confined to the comments as Tiktokers who thought Kelsey was full of hot air accepted the challenge. User @sarahs.everyday.living posted a TikTok of her making a similar balloon mosaic for under $50. Her response has had more than 8 million views and drove the conversation to new heights, with some bigger TikTok stars weighing in such as Indiana and Jena Frumes.

@sarahs.everyday.livingGiant balloon letter for under $50! ##fyp ##balloons ##diy ##balloonletters ##thatballoongirl ##birthday ##amazon ##foryourpage♬ original sound – sarah.everyday.livin

User @sugarhaddy posted a duet with Kelsey, amassing more than 13 million views and said while she doesn’t think it’s wrong to charge $300, “it’s wrong to challenge people without explaining your process if your customers have questions on why it costs so much.”

@sugarhaddy##duet with @that_balloon_girl I’m gonna make one of these for my birthday just for fun and to see if I can take on this challenge 😊♬ Taste It – Ikson

However, some duetted the video defending the artist. TikToker Heartthrobrobert thought people had inflated the issue, saying: “You’re all kids with no money of course you think that.

@heartthrobert##duet with @that_balloon_girl WHO EVEN HAS THE TIME MY GOD $300 is a steal mama♬ Taste It – Ikson

“Do you think these rich people want to spend their entire day getting balloons and blowing them up and putting them in a letter that’s just one decoration of dozens at their event? You can do it because you have all the time, you guys just jerk off all day so this seems like nothing. Get a grip!”

Kelsey’s original video has 17 million views at the time of writing, and while she is yet to make a statement on the matter, she has shared several of the arguments other people have made on her Instagram.

FaZe Clan Among Us In-Vent-Ational crowns surprise winner: final results

Published: 20/Oct/2020 6:24 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 10:25

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Clan Among Us Inventational
FaZe Clan / InnerSloth

faze clan

FaZe Clan hosted its very own invitational Among Us tournament — smartly dubbed the “Among Us In-vent-ational” — in October, with top content creators, streamers and more getting in on the action.

Among Us has become the game of choice for many top creators, with a party-game atmosphere and a great way to find out who your real friends are and test your own poker face.

The announcement for the tournament was made on October 14, with the esports organization confirming it would take place on Monday, October 19.

Now in the rearview mirror with the best Among Us players having been crowned, we’ve compiled everything you need to know. From the final placements, who competed, and how you can rewatch all the action.

In-Vent-Ational recap

Four separate lobbies filled to the brim with popular personalities battled it out during the event. Eventually, the best of the best moved on to the final showdown. This was where the most elite Among Us players showed their skills to the world. From extraordinary memory to map knowledge and of course, the ability to deceive everyone else, it all came in handy.

The likes of Ludwig, Classify, and Yassuo all made it through to the final round of action in the FaZe event. However, only one player could come away with the crown.

After a few maps of intense murder-sprees and subsequent investigations, it was up and coming Twitch streamer ‘Yetiapocalypse’ that closed out the victory. They soared to the top of the pack with a six-point lead over second place, well ahead of some of the bigger internet celebs in the lobby. The final placements can be found below.

In-Vent-Ational final results (Top 10)

Place Player Points
1 Yetiapocalypse 52
2 Suppp 46
3 Punz 41
4 Classify 37
5 Easyrod 35
6 Yassuo 35
7 Jakenbakelive 35
8 Trainwreckstv 34
9 Deansocool 32
10 Ludwig 23

Start date & schedule

FaZe Clan among us inventational
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan capitalized on the growing popularity of Among Us.

The tournament took place entirely on Monday, October 19, with the action having kicked off at 2pm PT (11am ET / 7pm BST). It lasted for roughly the full afternoon as each lobby battled it out for a few hours.

As each round went by, point totals were calculated before moving into the next map. This paved the way for unique strategies as players looked to knock out others at the top.

Streams

All of the individual participants themselves were streaming off of their own channels, and there was also an official broadcast that you can catch up on below.

The official FaZe Clan Twitch channel hosted the event throughout the day. We’ve embedded the stream below so that you can rewatch the full VOD.

Who was playing?

After FaZe’s full reveal of all the players joining the tournament, it was clear the lobbies would be stacked. Your typical FaZe personalities were all getting involved, from Apex to Adapt and plenty more. Though a number of outsiders were also among the action, pun intended.

Below are all of the streamers, stars, and personalities that participated in FaZe’s Among Us In-vent-tational broken up into four different lobbies:

Lobby 1

  • CouRageJD
  • Bella Poarch
  • Adept
  • Bronny James
  • ChrisO2
  • Adapt
  • FaZe Apex
  • FaZe Blaze
  • FaZe Cizzorz
  • FaZe H1ghSky1

FaZe Among Us group 1

Lobby 2

  • Andrea Botez
  • FaZe Nate Hill
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • ItsSlikeR
  • jakenbakeLIVE
  • Jellypeanut
  • Karl Jacobs
  • LazarBeam
  • Ludwig
  • mrfreshasian

FaZe Inventational Lobby 2

Lobby 3

  • Muselk
  • m0xyy
  • Nick Eh 30
  • Punz
  • Sweet Anita
  • SypherPK
  • Tarik Cohen
  • Tee Grizzley
  • Trainwrecks
  • xQc

FaZe Among Us group 3 tournament

Lobby 4

  • Deansocool
  • EasyRod
  • Masterfiend
  • Wolfabelle
  • Yeti
  • 100T Avalanche
  • 100T Classify
  • 100T Froste
  • 4Connor
  • 5uppp

FaZe Among Us tournament group 4

With one of the biggest Among Us events so far now behind us, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any future invitational events coming soon.