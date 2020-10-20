Why TikTok is in meltdown over a woman's $300 Balloon mosaic - Dexerto

TikTokers are bursting with outrage after a balloon artist claimed she would charge $300 for a custom made balloon mosaic. The video and many responses to it are now going viral all across social media.

Creators on TikTok can be canceled for almost anything and fans can be brutal with their criticism. But, rather than enraging viewers for a political viewpoint or insensitive post, Kelsey Onstott is the subject of hate for charging “too much” money for her balloon art.

The video in question shows Kelsey creating a custom color 5ft balloon mosaic, in which she voices over the video saying “I’ve received a lot of really weird comments about my pricing in general but especially the balloon mosaics.

“Someone commented and said that takes less than 30 minutes to make and you can get balloons from Party City for $5 and that’s just simply not true. So if anyone out there sees this and thinks they can replicate this with Party City balloons and do it in less than 30 minutes then duet me because I’d love to see it.”

People popped off in the comments. One of the top comments on the video read, “300?!? It better play music.” Someone else wrote, “For $300 it better walk and sing.” Another person added “I literally liked it then unliked it…$300 chill. Maybe you can’t do it in less than 30 minutes but most definitely less than $100.”

But, others defended Kelsey’s work. TikToker Demi Skipper (Trademeproject) wrote “I think it’s beautiful! People shouldn’t hate on other people’s work or pricing, If she has customers at that price – then you go girl.”

The drama wasn’t just confined to the comments as Tiktokers who thought Kelsey was full of hot air accepted the challenge. User @sarahs.everyday.living posted a TikTok of her making a similar balloon mosaic for under $50. Her response has had more than 8 million views and drove the conversation to new heights, with some bigger TikTok stars weighing in such as Indiana and Jena Frumes.

User @sugarhaddy posted a duet with Kelsey, amassing more than 13 million views and said while she doesn’t think it’s wrong to charge $300, “it’s wrong to challenge people without explaining your process if your customers have questions on why it costs so much.”

However, some duetted the video defending the artist. TikToker Heartthrobrobert thought people had inflated the issue, saying: “You’re all kids with no money of course you think that.

“Do you think these rich people want to spend their entire day getting balloons and blowing them up and putting them in a letter that’s just one decoration of dozens at their event? You can do it because you have all the time, you guys just jerk off all day so this seems like nothing. Get a grip!”

Kelsey’s original video has 17 million views at the time of writing, and while she is yet to make a statement on the matter, she has shared several of the arguments other people have made on her Instagram.