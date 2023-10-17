TikTokers slam platform for not “prioritizing” creators due to low pay & disappearing videos

Popular TikTokers AngryReactions, Dylan Page, and more have uploaded videos slamming the app for not “prioritizing” creators due to low pay and disappearing videos.

Since it began to grow massively in 2020, TikTok has faced its fair share of issues and backlash from both the government and creators alike.

Most recently, the US State of Utah has filed a lawsuit against the company with claims that it’s harming children.

Now, some of its top creators are hitting out at the platform with claims that TikTok isn’t “prioritizing” them due to low pay, videos aren’t getting pushed to the FYP, and some apparently are even just disappearing.

AngryReactions hits out at videos not being pushed to his followers

“TikTok don’t prioritize their creators, bro,” TikTok star AngryReactions said in a clip calling out the platform. “Every other app do except TikTok, and I think that’s the problem.”

Oneya ‘AngryReactions’ Johnson went on to share his frustration about the fact he has 28 million followers and still has followers that don’t see his videos.

“You know how many people that run up to me in real life and they’re like ‘Bro, I ain’t seen your videos since 2020?'” he added. “What the f*ck are they following me for if they ain’t getting fed my content?

“You’re not prioritizing the people who are keeping this app popular, bro.”

Che Durena & Dylan Page hit out about low pay and disappearing videos

Dylan Page — who’s gained almost 10 million followers thanks to his news videos, also hit out at the platform, saying the Creativity Program isn’t paying him the same as other creators.

Set to provide higher pay for videos over one minute long, the TikTok Creativity Program generally pays creators around $1.00 for 1,000 views. Dylan says that he’s only receiving 5 pence, or the USD equivalent of around $1.50 per thousand views total, which is barely more than he was making beforehand.

On top of this, Dylan says that videos on his account are randomly disappearing. Unlike ones that get hit with a Community Guidelines Strike where he has an option to appeal the decision, they just disappear without such an option on other users’ devices.

Comedian Che Durena, who has amassed almost eight million followers, also spoke up about the situation.

“I’m also getting shafted financially by TikTok. I’ve made a total of zero dollars. Because I’m Canadian, I don’t qualify for their Creator Fund because it’s not available in that country, even though I moved to America,” he said.

“I have legal documents that makes me eligible to work in this country and they won’t let me change it in my account.”

We’ve reached out to TikTok for comment and will update this article accordingly. In the meantime, head over to our Entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.