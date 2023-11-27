TikToker slammed for “stealing” YouTube content and making thousands

A TikToker has come under fire from other content creators after they revealed a strategy that involved screen-recording popular YouTubers.

The creator, who goes by Musa on Twitter, posted a video where they went into detail about their approach to making TikTok videos as a job, including how much money they made on some videos.

The technique involves searching for popular YouTubers, screen recording their content, doing the same thing with GTA car footage, and then splicing them together with AI-generated captions for the TikTok format.

The TikToker also said he made $1200 from one particularly successful video. It’s unclear how serious the guide is, but several prominent content creators have responded, branding the creator a thief.

YouTubers blast TikToker for content creation strategy

Musa, who describes themselves as an “algorithm specialist,” was also hit with a community note arguing that his content creation plan was actually “intellectual property theft.”

Among the creators who criticized the TikToker were YouTubers Pyrocynical and Dumbs, who said: “Content creation is dead.”

YouTuber MauLer was even harsher on the TikToker, saying: “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that this parasitic bullshit IS YouTube now, the fact that it’s a tutorial with financial incentives for a generation to learn as soon as possible, or the fact that the slime stealing other people’s work thinks themselves creative.”

Musa defended himself by saying that the creators he was clipping were on board with his content and that it was mutually beneficial for both him and the original creator.

They said: “Influencers are PAYING people like me and many others to make clips of them. It’s not stealing content, it’s promoting it with a mutual benefit.”

The backlash comes after content creators have started facing new scrutiny for “react” content after prominent streamers, including xQc and Hasan, came under fire for uploading videos from other creators with their reactions.