TikToker splits the internet after spending $200 on “disastrous” first birthday cake

A TikToker has left internet users torn after purchasing a cake for her granddaughter’s first birthday only to be left mortified by the final result.

Many grandparents pride themselves on being able to spoil their grandchildren, going all out for birthdays and special occasions.

However, one woman was left “so upset” after a $200 birthday cake purchased for her granddaughter’s first birthday failed to meet any expectations.

Taking to TikTok to share her disappointment, viewers were left torn over whether or not some unrealistic expectations may have been at play.

Khrissy, who goes by ‘khrissyjoe1’ online, posted to TikTok a video of her granddaughter’s intended birthday cake, calling it “the worst cake [she’d] ever seen.”

“This was supposed to be my granddaughter’s first birthday cake. I spent well over $200 on this cake and this is what I got,” she said, showing off a four-tiered cake with misshapen fondant and erratic decorations.

“When I told the woman I was highly upset about it, she said, ‘Well I will admit it was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” Khrissy continued, stating she even found a hair amongst the fake flowers and messy piping.

In a separate TikTok, Khrissy showed viewers what cake she had requested, the reference photo depicting an intricate tiered cake resembling a fairy cottage.

However, viewers were torn over the situation. Although all agreed the final result was “absolutely atrocious,” many pointed out that Khrissy may have had unrealistic expectations when ordering.

“For the cake you wanted, it would never cost only $200. Probably $1500 or more,” one person said. A second agreed, writing, “As a cake decorator: this is a $800 cake.”

Nonetheless, Khrissy was ultimately able to get a refund of $100. And something tells us this “horrible” cake didn’t make an appearance at her young granddaughter’s birthday — as one viewer pointed out; “It looks like a big blue penis.”

