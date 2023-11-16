TikTok outraged over $1k cotton candy shrimp dish but is it real?

TikTok has blown up over a $1k cotton candy shrimp that looks less than appetizing, however, it’s not all as it seems.

In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a woman called Tammarah shared a cotton candy shrimp dish that allegedly cost her $1,000.

The dish in question shows crispy, breaded shrimp that’s been paired with blue and pink cotton candy. A suspicious-looking liquid is then poured over the breaded shrimp, which dissolves the cotton candy.

The woman who posted the video can be heard saying: “Why the f**k do they charge so much to pour liquid who knows what the f**k over three pieces of shrimp?”

“They playin’ you guys,” she says.

Is the cotton candy shrimp dish real?

The video blew up on the platform, reaching over 1 million views, and leaving many people disgusted by the strange concoction in the process. One viewer was outraged, saying: “$1000 for them to clean out their fridge and serve it to me!?”

Another said: “I would have asked for a refund IMMEDIATELY before the pouring even started.”

However, some were suspicious of the hefty price tag assigned to the dish: “Is this real or skit? if real, how much was it really? $15. $5 per soggy shrimp sounds about right.”

Another viewer claims that she knows the restaurant which sells the cotton-candy shrimp dish: “It’s $18 and described as ‘Crispy Fried Coconut Breaded Shrimp Served over Sour Pineapple Mango Cotton Candy & Soursop.’”

However, it turned out to be a fake – and a pretty convincing one at that, for some – as the TikToker admitted it was just a “jokey joke” in a follow-up video.

Another crazy food video that’s caught people’s attention on TikTok features a woman who cooks her husband super gross meals.