TikTok outraged over $1k cotton candy shrimp dish but is it real?TikTok: @tamarrahj
TikTok has blown up over a $1k cotton candy shrimp that looks less than appetizing, however, it’s not all as it seems.
In a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, a woman called Tammarah shared a cotton candy shrimp dish that allegedly cost her $1,000.
The dish in question shows crispy, breaded shrimp that’s been paired with blue and pink cotton candy. A suspicious-looking liquid is then poured over the breaded shrimp, which dissolves the cotton candy.
The woman who posted the video can be heard saying: “Why the f**k do they charge so much to pour liquid who knows what the f**k over three pieces of shrimp?”
“They playin’ you guys,” she says.
Is the cotton candy shrimp dish real?
The video blew up on the platform, reaching over 1 million views, and leaving many people disgusted by the strange concoction in the process. One viewer was outraged, saying: “$1000 for them to clean out their fridge and serve it to me!?”
Another said: “I would have asked for a refund IMMEDIATELY before the pouring even started.”
However, some were suspicious of the hefty price tag assigned to the dish: “Is this real or skit? if real, how much was it really? $15. $5 per soggy shrimp sounds about right.”
Another viewer claims that she knows the restaurant which sells the cotton-candy shrimp dish: “It’s $18 and described as ‘Crispy Fried Coconut Breaded Shrimp Served over Sour Pineapple Mango Cotton Candy & Soursop.’”
However, it turned out to be a fake – and a pretty convincing one at that, for some – as the TikToker admitted it was just a “jokey joke” in a follow-up video.
