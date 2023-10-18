TikToker mortified after charging customer thousands for $14 drink

A TikToker was left horrified after she accidentally charged a customer $1,453 for a coffee instead of the regular price of $14.53 and had to ‘hide’ from them.

TikTok has very much become a platform for users to share stories from their daily lives rather than just being about dance routines, new works of art, and other bits of creativity.

That, naturally, includes plenty of horror stories about goings on. Some TikTokers have recorded themselves getting fired while trying to make a video of their day, others have clashed with Airbnb hosts over the state of the house they’re staying at, and so on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, one TikToker – Alexander Saint Von – had another case of the scaries after she revealed that she’d overcharged one customer in a massive way for a coffee, prompting her to hide from them for a bit.

Barista accidentally charged customer thousands for cup of coffee

That’s right, the TikToker, who works as a barista, was supposed to charge a customer $14.53 for their order but accidentally went way beyond that.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Instead, she charged them $1453 for the order. “I’m just a 23-year-old teenage girl. Don’t be mad at me,” she said in her post, which has gotten over 33,000 views at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of viewers were understanding of the mistake, even if Alexader had to hide from the customer. “I’ve done this before. Thankfully the person was nice about it and my manager was able to void it,” one said. “This something I would do,” another said.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: alexander_saintvon The bill for the order shows the customer was accidentally overcharged way too much.

Alexander noted that the order was ultimately voided and the customer got their money back. “It was voided lol. The customer was super understanding and their money was given back to them,” she said in one of her comments.

Article continues after ad

It’s just a word to the wise to always check your bill before paying. You never know, you might have a massive charge on it as a surprise.