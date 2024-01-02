TikToker mocks viewers calling him out for making videos over a minute-long

A TikToker has hit back at viewers criticizing him for pushing the lengths of his videos to 1-minute with a hilarious response.

TikTok’s Creator Fund was developed to reward the “creativity and hard work” of its users by providing “monetization tools and opportunities.”

Users who qualify by meeting specific eligibility requirements could take advantage of the Creator Fund to make money via their original TikToks.

In hopes of achieving just this, however, one man has found himself on the receiving end of criticism after viewers took issue with his videos being pushed to meet the 1-minute mark. Seemingly unphased, he hit back with a hilarious response.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nick Vogel, who goes by ‘_nickvogel‘ on TikTok, posted in response to a comment claiming his videos were “Always somehow barely over a minute.”

“And there’s always somehow 20 of you saying the exact same thing on every video,” Vogel said. “I already addressed this once but I’m going to address it again — why do you care that I’m making money? Especially when you’re not the one paying?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“For a video to qualify for the Creator Fund it has to be over 1 minute long,” Vogel explained, stating his videos hit this requirement “95 percent” of the time before the rule was even in place. “I just don’t understand why anyone cares at all. It’s a shame TikTok doesn’t have a salty commenter fund — you guys would be making bank.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikTok: _nickvogel Vogel stretched his video to the 1 minute mark by including a selfie with some backing music.

Then — to ensure his video did hit 1 minute — Vogel hilariously included a selfie thanking viewers for helping him rack in money as the TikTok continued for a further 30 seconds with backing music.

Amused commenters praised Vogel’s humorous response, with one person writing, “This made me laugh so I stayed the whole minute.”

“The best outro ever!” another stated. “Please bring this back in future videos! Especially ones under a minute.”

It certainly doesn’t seem Vogel will be cutting back on his TikTok times in the near future. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.

Article continues after ad