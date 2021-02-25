 Why is #FreeTommy trending? Tommyinnit responds after shock TikTok ban - Dexerto
Why is #FreeTommy trending? Tommyinnit responds after shock TikTok ban

Published: 25/Feb/2021 1:46

by Brad Norton
TommyInnit talking to camera
YouTube: TommyInnit

TikTok Tommyinnit

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit has become a major trend across social media again as the internet celebrity had his TikTok account banned out of nowhere.

Tommyinnit has been one of the fastest-growing stars on the internet of late. From remarkable Twitch viewership to staggering income, his growth across a number of social platforms has been something to behold. Though there was one major setback in his way for a short period.

The popular personality was suddenly removed from TikTok on February 24. Seemingly without reason, the platform banned Tommyinnit’s account which had just climbed to over four million followers.

“TikTok just banned me,” he revealed on Twitter.

“Crushed. I am absolutely crushed. Please TikTok,” he added with a hashtag that went on to trend in a matter of minutes. “#FreeTommy.”

Having trended on Twitter just days prior, this latest viral moment comes as a result of the bad news. Thousands of loyal fans immediately jumped on the trend, spamming #FreeTommy across social media to get it trending.

There’s no denying the enormous community support had an impact as Tommy’s account was restored in under an hour.

Hundreds of tweets and thousands of impressions later, his TikTok account was back to normal. All of his videos were brought back to the platform and the creator was free to engage with fans once again.

There’s currently no telling why the sudden ban came through in the first place, however. The 16-year-old has just 18 videos on TikTok at the time of writing, most of which are simple close-ups on his face.

#FreeTommy trends on Twitter.
GetDayTrends
#FreeTommy shot to the number one trend worldwide in a matter of minutes.

While the controversy was short-lived, it goes to show that even the biggest social media stars can have their profiles erased in the blink of an eye. 

TikTok is yet to explain the reason behind this shock ban, though we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any further information comes to light.

FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill swatted while streaming Fortnite on Twitch

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:48

by Theo Salaun
nate hill twitch swatted
Instagram, @natehilltv

FaZe Nate Hill Twitch

FaZe Clan Fortnite pro Nate Hill’s most recent Twitch stream was cut short as he became just the latest streamer to get swatted while live. Comforting concerned fans, he has since confirmed that the incident was resolved safely.

While it’s existed for years, it feels like “swatting” has become much more prevalent over the past year or so as large names in the gaming community get exposed to the malicious behavior that involves subjecting a victim to a surprise visit from a concerned police force.

In essence, swatting is when someone misleads emergency services in order to send as heavily armed and numbered a police force as possible to a victim’s home. An evolution of bomb threat hoaxes, callers aim to endanger their targets by getting a SWAT team sent to their home.

In the third high-profile swatting attack in three months, Hill’s stream was cut short as a roommate told him that he needed to exit his room because the police had arrived. While the moment was shocking, to say the least, he has since updated fans with confirmation of safety and a scathing remark for the caller.

As seen in the clip, Hill is surprised by the intrusion and quickly leaves his stream to settle the situation. Fortunately, like Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney in December and Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen in January, Hill’s swatting incident ended safely. 

This is a relieving update for fans to hear, as a 2017 Wichita, Kansas swatting incident led to the fatal shooting of an innocent person following a disagreement over Call of Duty: WWII. The caller in that incident, Tyler Barriss, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Considering that context, it should be no surprise that fans are overjoyed to hear that Hill’s incident resolved safely. The replies to his tweet essentially evoke a communal sigh of relief.

In the tweet, Hill also offers a resounding moral to this story: “A lot of sick f**ks out there, be careful.”

With the difficulty in convicting swatters and the increased prevalence of the criminal behavior over the past few months, it’s clear that security should be a priority — particularly for high-profile streamers. Fans are surely happy that Hill is safe, but also hopeful that these recent string of swatters can be found and sentenced to jail time as a deterrent to others.