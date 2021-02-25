Why is #FreeTommy trending? Tommyinnit responds after shock TikTok ban - Dexerto

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit has become a major trend across social media again as the internet celebrity had his TikTok account banned out of nowhere.

Tommyinnit has been one of the fastest-growing stars on the internet of late. From remarkable Twitch viewership to staggering income, his growth across a number of social platforms has been something to behold. Though there was one major setback in his way for a short period.

The popular personality was suddenly removed from TikTok on February 24. Seemingly without reason, the platform banned Tommyinnit’s account which had just climbed to over four million followers.

“TikTok just banned me,” he revealed on Twitter.

“Crushed. I am absolutely crushed. Please TikTok,” he added with a hashtag that went on to trend in a matter of minutes. “#FreeTommy.”

tiktok just banned me — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 24, 2021

Having trended on Twitter just days prior, this latest viral moment comes as a result of the bad news. Thousands of loyal fans immediately jumped on the trend, spamming #FreeTommy across social media to get it trending.

There’s no denying the enormous community support had an impact as Tommy’s account was restored in under an hour.

Hundreds of tweets and thousands of impressions later, his TikTok account was back to normal. All of his videos were brought back to the platform and the creator was free to engage with fans once again.

There’s currently no telling why the sudden ban came through in the first place, however. The 16-year-old has just 18 videos on TikTok at the time of writing, most of which are simple close-ups on his face.

While the controversy was short-lived, it goes to show that even the biggest social media stars can have their profiles erased in the blink of an eye.

Read More: KSI starts hilarious beef with TommyInnit

TikTok is yet to explain the reason behind this shock ban, though we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any further information comes to light.